Memphis Track Star Earns Full Ride Scholarship To West Point

Photo: Bartlett City Schools

A Memphis high school senior is taking her track talents to the US Military Academy at West Point after earning a full-ride scholarship to the institution .

According to Fox 13 Memphis , Bartlett High School senior and track star VeJarrica Kee is set to attend West Point, where she will continue running track. West Point has an acceptance rate just above 10%, Bartlett City Schools said in a news release.

Kee has served as team caption of her high school's track team and President of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. The record-holding high schooler is also a youth mentor at Xchange Camp and at United Sports.

Kee holds four records in track at Barlett High School, including for the 1600-meter spring medley relay and 200-meter dash.

"First I would like to thank the man above for each and every opportunity and blessing that has come my way. I would not have made it this far if it wasn’t for God, my family, friends, coaches, and teammates," Kee wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post.



"It has been a very difficult decision to make but I have decided to think further than track to make sure my future is secured," she continued, adding that, "It was a long and stressful process but with the grace of God I was able to get into one of the hardest institutions that will fully cover everything."

