Review Board Recommends Inmates have Access to Naloxone

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego County Citizen's Law Enforcement Review Board is recommending inmates in county jails be given access to the overdose reversing drug naloxone.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the recommendation follows that of the National Commission on Correctional Health Care, which also calls for inmates to be educated on the signs of an overdose and how to administer the treatment.

A recent report from Analytica Consulting shows San Diego County jail inmates have the highest rate of overdose deaths among California’s 12 largest counties. It's still unclear how opioids are continuing to get into the hands of inmates in county jails.