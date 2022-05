A body has been found by police in the search for a missing man from New Zealand who suddenly stopped replying to his fiancee’s calls last week. Officers from Avon and Somerset Police recovered the body from Avon Gorge, Bristol, in the early hours of Tuesday.Although formal identification is yet to take place, the force said it has updated the family of the missing 31-year-old Joseph Day.Kelsey Mulcahy, Mr Day’s partner, had travelled to London from their home in Clifton, Bristol, on Saturday. She said she had been texting him up until 9.30pm when he suddenly stopped responding, which she...

