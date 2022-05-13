Jacksonville, AL – Friday, May 20, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm the teen anime club at Jacksonville Public Library. Teens (12-18), join us May 20th for Teen Anime Club! We are watching “Your Lie in April.” Jacksonville Public Library hosts several clubs and organizations that are open to the public and most meet monthly. If you are interested in joining one of these clubs, check out the club Facebook group/page or call the library for more information.

*Ages 12-14 must have a parent/guardian in the library*