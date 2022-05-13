ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo Fire Department Celebrates Retirements & Promotions

By Matt Trammell
San Angelo LIVE!
 9 days ago

SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Fire Department on Friday celebrated the retiring and promotion of a number of firefighters including Battalion Chief Jay Neely.

During the celebration John Sanchez and Joshua Rowe were promoted to driver, Aaron Fritze and Jason Strube were promoted to Lieutenant, Andrew McElroy and Daniel Bowling were promoted to Captain, and Michael Anderson was promoted to Battalion Chief.

The retirees of the group were Battalion Chief Jay Neely and Captain Chris Mowrey.

Between the two the Chief and the Captain have nearly 60 years of experience on the SAFD. The two are also leaving a legacy as both of them have sons who are on the department.

A number of local figures were in attendance during the event including Mayor Brenda Gunter, City Councilman Harry Thomas, and San Angelo Police Chief Frank Carter.

