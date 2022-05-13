Concho Valley Farmers Could Qualify for Emergency Funding Due to Drought

SAN ANGELO, TX – Has your farm struggled because of the drought?

According to the USDA, Farmers in the Concho Valley may be eligible to qualify for Farm Service Agency emergency loan assistance for damages or losses caused by drought occurring April 12, 2022, and continuing.

This designation makes farm operators in both primary and contiguous counties eligible to be considered for low interest emergency loans from the FSA, provided eligibility requirements are met. The FSA will consider each loan application on its own merits, considering the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.

Application Deadline

Emergency loan applications will be received through Dec. 19, 2022, for production and physical losses.

Counties included from the Concho Valley:

Concho

Coke

Crockett

Irion

Kimble

Mason

McCulloch

Menard

Reagan

Schleicher

Sterling

Sutton

Tom Green

Visit the USDA service center webpage for contact information related to each county. See the attached USDA document for a full list of eligible Texas counties.

Service centers for Tom Green County

The FSA provides services related to loans, disaster assistance programs and more. The Natural Resources Conservation Service Office provides services related to conservation programs and more.

San Angelo Service Center

3514 Devonian Dr., Ste. A. San Angelo, Texas 76903

Farm Service Agency Office

Natural Resources