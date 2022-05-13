Concho Valley Farmers Could Qualify for Emergency Funding Due to Drought
SAN ANGELO, TX – Has your farm struggled because of the drought?
According to the USDA, Farmers in the Concho Valley may be eligible to qualify for Farm Service Agency emergency loan assistance for damages or losses caused by drought occurring April 12, 2022, and continuing.
This designation makes farm operators in both primary and contiguous counties eligible to be considered for low interest emergency loans from the FSA, provided eligibility requirements are met. The FSA will consider each loan application on its own merits, considering the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
Application Deadline
- Emergency loan applications will be received through Dec. 19, 2022, for production and physical losses.
Counties included from the Concho Valley:
- Concho
- Coke
- Crockett
- Irion
- Kimble
- Mason
- McCulloch
- Menard
- Reagan
- Schleicher
- Sterling
- Sutton
- Tom Green
Visit the USDA service center webpage for contact information related to each county. See the attached USDA document for a full list of eligible Texas counties.
Service centers for Tom Green County
- The FSA provides services related to loans, disaster assistance programs and more. The Natural Resources Conservation Service Office provides services related to conservation programs and more.
San Angelo Service Center
- 3514 Devonian Dr., Ste. A. San Angelo, Texas 76903
Farm Service Agency Office
- 3514 Devonian Dr., Suite A. San Angelo, Texas 76903. (325) 653-1246 Ext 2 . Michael Sturm, Michael.sturm@usda.gov
Natural Resources
- 3514 Devonian Dr., Ste. C. San Angelo, Texas 76903 (325) 655-3521 Ext 3 Kendall Tidwell, Kendall.tidwell@usda.gov
Comments / 0