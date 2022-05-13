Jets at the Worlds - Day 1

The Flames look ahead to a do-or-die Game 7 against Dallas. "You obviously know it's a do-or-die game and from my experiences in Game 7's, you've just got to go out there and play. The main thing is, you've got to make plays, you've got to execute plays, you've got to finish plays - and your desire to win and your will to win has to be there. That's usually what it comes down to in winning a big game and a Game 7. It's going to be exciting. We've seen the last 10 days what the C of Red has been all about and even the Red Lot and how fans in Calgary are excited about it, so I'm sure they're excited about it tomorrow, as we are as players."

