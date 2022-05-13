ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jets at the Worlds - Day 1

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchmidt, Lowry, and Dubois contribute to wins for USA and Canada on Day 1. The 2022 IIHF World Hockey Championship got underway on Friday in Helsinki and Tampere, Finland, with three of the four Winnipeg Jets players in action. USA 4, LATVIA 1. Nate Schmidt's assist on a Seth...

www.nhl.com

NHL

Raanta's daughter crashes postgame press conference in adorable fashion

5-year-old gives Hurricanes goalie big hug after Game 7 win. During Antti Raanta's postgame media availability, Antti Raanta's daughter joined him at the podium. Antti Raanta had the cutest press conference crasher on Saturday. The Carolina Hurricanes goalie's five-year-old daughter Evelyn ran up to her dad at the press conference...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

5 Bruins’ Takeaways From Game 7 Loss to Hurricanes

After being eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs in two of the last three seasons by the Boston Bruins, the Carolina Hurricanes got some revenge in the First Round of the 2022 Playoffs by eliminating the Black and Gold with a 3-2 victory in Game 7 Saturday. In what was a series where all games were won by the home team, the Bruins were bounced from the playoffs after not being able to muster a complete game in any of the four games in the series on the road as they did at home.
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'THE TIME IS NOW'

The Flames look ahead to a do-or-die Game 7 against Dallas. "You obviously know it's a do-or-die game and from my experiences in Game 7's, you've just got to go out there and play. The main thing is, you've got to make plays, you've got to execute plays, you've got to finish plays - and your desire to win and your will to win has to be there. That's usually what it comes down to in winning a big game and a Game 7. It's going to be exciting. We've seen the last 10 days what the C of Red has been all about and even the Red Lot and how fans in Calgary are excited about it, so I'm sure they're excited about it tomorrow, as we are as players."
NHL
NHL

Oilers to play Flames or Stars in Western Second Round

Defeated Kings in seven games to advance; have faced Calgary five times, Dallas six in playoffs. The Edmonton Oilers will play the Calgary Flames or Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Edmonton eliminated the Los Angeles Kings with a 2-0 win in Game...
NHL
NHL

LIVE BLOG: Oilers vs. Kings (Game 7)

The Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings will contest Game 7 of their first-round series at Rogers Place on Saturday night to decide who will advance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. You can watch the game on Sportsnet and CBC or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

McDavid puts stamp on Game 7, carries Oilers past Kings into second round

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid's fingerprints were all over the Edmonton Oilers' 2-0 win against the Los Angeles Kings in Game 7 of the Western Conference First Round on Saturday, giving them an unstoppable push into the second round. McDavid set up defenseman Cody Ceci's game-winning goal at 13:15 of the...
NHL
NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs second-round schedule announced

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced the dates, starting times and national television coverage for the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round, which begins Tuesday. All times listed are ET and subject to change. EASTERN CONFERENCE. Florida [A1] vs. Tampa Bay [A3]. Tuesday, May 17: 7 p.m....
NHL
Yardbarker

Blues Weekly: Second Round, Perunovich, Special Teams, & More

The Blues took the Minnesota Wild down in six games after a dominant effort to win the final three games of the series. They’ll now face a massive challenge in the second round as they make their first appearance in the second round since the Stanley Cup run in 2019.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Lambert Prepared for First Chance as Head Coach

Lane Lambert's extensive experience in NHL and AHL has prepared him for Islanders coaching job. Lane Lambert had been preparing for a day like Monday for a long time. He'd worked for 11 years in the NHL as an Assistant and later an Associate Coach. He'd spent four years as a Head Coach in the American Hockey League, plus another two years as an assistant. Before that, the Melfort, SK, native was coaching in the Western Hockey League.
NHL
NHL

First Round comes down to a winner-take-all Game 7

Cooper: "We're standing here on the cusp of greatness. Why the hell wouldn't we charge through that door?" The stage has been set. Now there's only one thing left to do. It's a win-or-go-home Game 7 tonight at Scotiabank Arena between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Toronto Maple Leafs with puck drop set for 7 p.m. ET.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Video Review: PIT @ NYR - 10:18 of the Second Period

Jake Guentzel’s stick was at or below the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Rangers net. Explanation: Video review confirmed that Jake Guentzel's stick was at or below the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Rangers net. According to Rule 37.5, "If the puck makes contact with a portion of the stick that is at or below the level of the crossbar (despite some other portion of the stick being above the crossbar) and enters the goal, the goal shall be allowed."
NHL
NHL

GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Kings 0 (Game 7)

EDMONTON, AB - Get louder, Edmonton. There's more playoff hockey to be played. The Oilers gutted out a 2-0 Game 7 victory in front of a raucous Rogers Place crowd, completing the series comeback and eliminating the Kings from the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Edmonton played what may have been their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

3 Keys: Kings at Oilers, Game 7 of Western First Round

Los Angeles seeks first series win since 2014 Cup title; Edmonton needs healthy Draisaitl to advance. The Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings each will try to end first-round playoff droughts when they play Game 7 of the Western Conference First Round at Rogers Place on Saturday. The Oilers have...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

'THE STUFF YOU DREAM OF'

Flames embracing the pressure of win-or-go-home scenario. Come playoff time, you don't know what you don't know. If there was one 'knock' on this group as the year went along, it was that the core of the roster had never gone deep enough to know the true toll. "It takes...
NHL
NHL

5 takeaways: Stars deliver their best game of the series, force Game 7

DALLAS -- Desperation is a great motivator. Knowing they were facing a do-or-die scenario, the Stars did what they had to do. They came out of the gates flying, jumped out to a two-goal lead and were able to score a timely goal late in the second period to regain it after letting Calgary back into the fight.
NHL
NHL

7 Facts: Lane Lambert

Get to know the new Islanders Head Coach in the latest edition of 7 Facts. Lane Lambert was named the newest Head Coach of the New York Islanders on Monday. The Melfort, SK, native earned the promotion after being the Islanders Associate Coach for the past four seasons. Get to...
NHL
NHL

Maple Leafs out due to Vasilevskiy brilliance, dormant power play

Lack of killer instinct also factor in seven-game loss to Lightning. The Toronto Maple Leafs were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 2-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Saturday. Toronto set team records for wins (54) and...
NHL
NHL

3 Keys: Lightning at Maple Leafs, Game 7 of Eastern First Round

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs will each try to advance to the Eastern Conference Second Round with a win in Game 7 of the first round at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. The Lightning have won the Stanley Cup each of the past two seasons. "I don't want...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

World Championship Recap: May 16 | BLOG

Five Devils players and one prospect were in action on Monday, including a Canada Slovakia matchup. Five Devils players and one Devils prospect played on Monday, May 16, as the IIHF Men's World Championship group stage continues on, Below is more on how each of these players did. For Sunday's...
NHL

