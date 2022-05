"My job is to make the money and her job is to give it away—and she's doing a lot better job than I am." Dan Maddox. Dan Maddox was a well-known Nashville businessman, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. He built a vast fortune in auto financing, oil wells, and real estate. Tragically, in 1998 he and his wife Margaret died in a boating accident. Dan Maddox left an estate valued at more than $100 million when he died.

