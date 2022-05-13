ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma police chief arrested, charged with selling methamphetamine

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
HUGHES COUNTY, Okla. — State and federal agents arrested a police chief in Oklahoma on charges he had been using and selling methamphetamine.

Joe Don Chitwood, the chief of the Calvin Police Department, was arrested after a months-long investigation, KOKI reported.

Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics told KOKI that they began their investigation into Chitwood in April, after receiving a tip. A search warrant at Chitwood’s home revealed methamphetamine, agents told the station.

“Meth is the leading killer among drug-related deaths in Oklahoma,” OBN director Donnie Anderson said. “And for a peace officer to be responsible for putting more meth on the streets is a disgrace to the proud men and women in law enforcement who put their lives on the line every day to protect our citizens from the deadly consequences of substance abuse.”

According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2.5 million Americans aged 12 and older reported having used methamphetamine in 2020.

©2022 Cox Media Group

