Damian Lillard will represent Blazers in next draft lottery

Damian Lillard will hope the ping pong balls bounce in Portland’s favor when he represents the Blazers at the 2022 NBA draft lottery drawing on May 17. The Blazers announced Lillard will be in attendance for the team courtesy of Lillard’s son, Damian Lillard Jr.

Source: Aron Yohannes @ Oregonian

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

Could LaVine join the Trail Blazers to team up with Damian Lillard? lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/05/11/win… – 8:01 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Damian Lillard no longer intrigued by Knicks’ plan nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/13/rep… – 3:41 PM

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

Could LaVine join the Trail Blazers to team up with Damian Lillard? lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/05/11/win… – 4:00 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Most 40-point games, last 4 postseasons:

– Giannis Antetokounmpo (now 7)

– Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant (6)

– Devin Booker, Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard, Donovan Mitchell, Jamal Murray (4)

– Damian Lillard (3)

– James Harden, Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum (2) – 9:53 PM

Wade Baldwin @The_Fourth_Wade

I hear slack everytime I say it !!!!!! Jrue holiday is a top 5 pg in the nba. Steph , dame , Luka , Cp3 , Jrue holiday – 9:51 PM

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

Could LaVine join the Trail Blazers to team up with Damian Lillard? lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/05/11/win… – 4:41 PM