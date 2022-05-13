Damian Lillard will represent Blazers in next draft lottery
Damian Lillard will hope the ping pong balls bounce in Portland’s favor when he represents the Blazers at the 2022 NBA draft lottery drawing on May 17. The Blazers announced Lillard will be in attendance for the team courtesy of Lillard’s son, Damian Lillard Jr.
Source: Aron Yohannes @ Oregonian
Most 40-point games, last 4 postseasons:
– Giannis Antetokounmpo (now 7)
– Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant (6)
– Devin Booker, Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard, Donovan Mitchell, Jamal Murray (4)
– Damian Lillard (3)
– James Harden, Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum (2) – 9:53 PM
I hear slack everytime I say it !!!!!! Jrue holiday is a top 5 pg in the nba. Steph , dame , Luka , Cp3 , Jrue holiday – 9:51 PM
