Damian Lillard will represent Blazers in next draft lottery

By HoopsHype
 3 days ago
Damian Lillard will hope the ping pong balls bounce in Portland’s favor when he represents the Blazers at the 2022 NBA draft lottery drawing on May 17. The Blazers announced Lillard will be in attendance for the team courtesy of Lillard’s son, Damian Lillard Jr.

Source: Aron Yohannes @ Oregonian

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

Could LaVine join the Trail Blazers to team up with Damian Lillard? lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/05/11/win…8:01 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Damian Lillard no longer intrigued by Knicks’ plan nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/13/rep…3:41 PM

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

Could LaVine join the Trail Blazers to team up with Damian Lillard? lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/05/11/win…4:00 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Most 40-point games, last 4 postseasons:

– Giannis Antetokounmpo (now 7)

– Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant (6)

– Devin Booker, Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard, Donovan Mitchell, Jamal Murray (4)

– Damian Lillard (3)

– James Harden, Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum (2) – 9:53 PM

Wade Baldwin @The_Fourth_Wade

I hear slack everytime I say it !!!!!! Jrue holiday is a top 5 pg in the nba. Steph , dame , Luka , Cp3 , Jrue holiday – 9:51 PM

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

Could LaVine join the Trail Blazers to team up with Damian Lillard? lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/05/11/win…4:41 PM

Yardbarker

Damian Lillard hoping to team up with Deandre Ayton?

Damian Lillard was not a participant in this year’s postseason, but he seemed to have his eye on things. Lillard knows that the Phoenix Suns had a disappointing playoff exit. He may be hoping that one of the Suns’ stars forces his way to the Blazers. Lillard “liked”...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Damian Lillard Likes A Tweet Urging DeAndre Ayton To Team Up With Him: "Ayton Needs To Do What's Best For Himself And Go Win A Ring With Dame."

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers finally made a move this season when they traded away CJ McCollum and Norman Powell in a bid to try and execute a quick rebuild around Damian Lillard that would allow them to contend. With a new permanent GM at the helm, and an interesting offseason coming up for the team, who they will pursue and land to play alongside Lillard remains anybody's guess.
PHOENIX, AZ
