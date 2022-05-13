MnDOT Orders Inspections After Excavator Hits I-90 Bridges

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)0 - The Rochester City Council is been asked to consider allowing limited deer hunting in selected city parks this fall. The Rochester Parks and Recreation Department is bringing a proposal to the City Council this evening that calls for an urban deer archery hunt in the city park system from September 18 through December 31. The Rochester Archery Club has been working with the Parks Department on the proposal and has agreed to pilot and manage the controlled hunt.

