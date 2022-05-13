ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona County, MN

MnDOT Orders Inspections After Excavator Hits I-90 Bridges

By Andy Brownell
 3 days ago
The State Patrol says motorists can expect some traffic delays along I-90 in Winona County because of a crash involving a...

fox9.com

2 tow truck drivers injured in hit-and-run on I-35 in Minnesota

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Patrol is looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash with two tow truck drivers on Interstate 35 early Monday morning. According to the State Patrol's report, two tow truck operators were working to remove a vehicle from the center median of northbound I-35 in Webster Township, Rice County, at 1:53 a.m. Monday when a vehicle drove by, hitting the tow truck operators.
FARIBAULT, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Hit-and-run driver strikes tow truck operators in Rice County

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. Police say a hit-and-run driver struck two tow truck operators before fleeing the scene in Rice County. A crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol says the tow truck operators were working in the left lane of northbound I-35 to remove a vehicle from the center median when a black Lincoln MKZ went by the scene and struck the two men.
RICE COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Alcohol cited in single-vehicle crash that sent driver to hospital

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. Alcohol was cited in an early-morning single-vehicle crash south of Garden City Sunday. According to a crash report, a Chevy Blazer was northbound on Highway 169 when it left the roadway and struck a culvert at 169th St. The Blazer’s...
GARDEN CITY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

2 children seriously hurt in ATV crash in Pepin County Sunday

TOWN OF ALBANY (PEPIN COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - Two children are seriously injured after an ATV crash in rural Pepin County on Sunday. The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office said a 9-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy were taken to the hospital after the ATV they were driving hit a tree in a yard on private property Sunday at about 12:18 p.m.
steeledodgenews.com

BREAKING NEWS: NO INJURIES REPORTED IN OWATONNA PLANE INCIDENT

No one was injured Friday evening when a single-engine aircraft went off the runway at Owatonna’s Degner Regional Airport, according to police. The incident happened around 8 p.m. Friday. Captain Jeff Mundale said the aircraft departed from Mankato and was a flight instructor and student pilot training for a...
OWATONNA, MN
winonaradio.com

Crash on Garvin Heights Rd. Injures Fountain City Man

WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-A Fountain City man was transported from the scene of a crash involving his motorcycle and a passenger vehicle along Garvin Heights Rd. Thursday. Winona Police officers responded to the area of Garvin Height Rd. and Highland Dr. Police say the motorcyclist was southbound on Garvin Heights Rd. When he collided with the vehicle attempting a left turn from Highland Dr.
WINONA, MN
KIMT

3 female juveniles arrested for breaking into Rochester smoke shop

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Three female juveniles were arrested early Monday for allegedly burglarizing Silver Lake Smoke Shop. Authorities were called at 1:28 a.m. to 1621 N. Broadway Ave. and found a rock was used to break into the business. Officers were able to locate a vehicle and a traffic...
ROCHESTER, MN
boreal.org

Video: Teen pulled from St. Croix River dies, identified

The beach near where a 17-year-old boy was pulled from the St. Croix River is pictured on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Photo; KSTP/Erik Rognerud. A 17-year-old boy who was pulled from the St. Croix River Thursday has died. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says authorities were called to the 2000...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Bicyclist Seriously Injured In Northfield

Northfield, MN (KROC AM News) - A bicyclist was seriously injured Wednesday night after being hit by a car in Northfield. The incident happened around 9:30 pm at the intersection of Highways 3 and 19 in downtown Northfield. The State Patrol identified the bicyclist as 44-year-old Mark Ring of Northfield....
NORTHFIELD, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Man Killed in Motorcycle Wreck

Benson, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man was killed in a motorcycle crash in west-central Minnesota Thursday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a motorcycle was traveling north on Highway 29 at 60th Street south of Benson when it lost control and entered the ditch around 8:15 p.m. The...
BENSON, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Man Killed After Motorcycle and Semi Crash Near Eyota

Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was killed and a Rochester woman suffered serious injuries after a motorcycle and semi crashed near Eyota Thursday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reports the motorcycle and semi were traveling north on Highway 42 near 19th Street southeast when the vehicles collided just before 6:30 p.m.
EYOTA, MN
WDIO-TV

A house fire in Wisconsin claims the lives of three people

BARRON, Wis. (AP) - Sheriff’s officials say three people, including two children, have died in a house fire in Barron County. Dispatchers received a 911 call about 3:30 a.m. Thursday. The caller said three people were still inside the house in Barron. Firefighters were able to pull two children...
BARRON, WI
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester City Council May Approve Limited Urban Deer Hunt

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)0 - The Rochester City Council is been asked to consider allowing limited deer hunting in selected city parks this fall. The Rochester Parks and Recreation Department is bringing a proposal to the City Council this evening that calls for an urban deer archery hunt in the city park system from September 18 through December 31. The Rochester Archery Club has been working with the Parks Department on the proposal and has agreed to pilot and manage the controlled hunt.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Remains Found in Swamp Believed to be Missing Mankato Woman

Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears the search for a missing Mankato woman may be over. The Blue Earth Sheriff's Office this afternoon reported that a body believed to be that of Nayawour "Sunday" Chuol was found around 9 o'clock this morning. The Sheriff's Office says the discovery was made by a citizen in a canoe searching in a swamp north of Highway 14 in the Eagle Lake area.
MANKATO, MN
