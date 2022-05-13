ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A summary of the state track and field automatic qualifiers for the Burlington area

By Matt Levins, The Hawk Eye
 3 days ago

The state qualifying meets are in the books for Burlington-area high school track and field teams.

Now, it's time to play the waiting game.

While automatic qualifiers were determined at meets in each of four classes on Thursday, several meets in classes 3A, 2A and 1A were postponed until Friday, meaning the provisional qualifiers in those classes won't be announced until Saturday.

Burlington-area teams qualified in 65 total events automatically, with plenty more to be added through the provisionals.

Here is. rundown of the are state qualifiers as of Friday afternoon.

Class 4A

Burlington competed in a state qualifying meet at North Scott and advanced two events through automatically, then added five more events on Friday.

On the girls side, freshman Sophie Brown finished second in the 400-meter dash in 1 minute, 2.36 seconds.

Sophomore Shariah Hart (13.13) and junior Christella Boyer (13.18) grabbed provisional spots. The 4x100 relay team of Kierah Wiseman, Boyer, Brown and Hart qualified in 50.66, the 18th-fastest qualifying time.

For the boys, Burlington's sprint medley relay team of Laderrias Shealey, Kanyae Baker, Bryant Williams and Kobe Wyldon qualified in 1:35.67, the 12th-best time.

Grabbing provisional spots on Friday were Baker in the high jump (6-1) and the 4x100 team of Shealey, Williams, Lewis Reed and Wyldon, which ran 43.60, 20th best in 4A.

Class 3A

At Mount Pleasant on the girls side, West Burlington-Notre Dame automatically qualified in six events, Mount Pleasant in five events and Fort Madison in three events.

For WB-ND, which has an outside chance to contend for a team trophy, Amiyah Davis qualified in the 200 in 26.82, Katy Stephens qualified in the high jump at 5-4 and Maisey Belger qualified in the discus at 107-6. The Falcons also qualified in the 4x100 in 50.15 with the team of McKenna Marlow, Ava Parkins, Davis and Stephens. The 4x200 team of Stephens, Jenna Bentz, Davis and Parkins advanced in 1:46.53 and the sprint medley relay team of Marlow, Parkins, Davis and Bentz qualified in 1:53.80.

For Mount Pleasant, Kenna Lamm qualified in the 100 in 13.18, Abby Blint qualified in the 3,000 in 11:40.25 and Jadan Brumbaugh qualified in the shot put (48-4 1/4) and discus (134-1). The Panthers also qualified in thedistance medley relay in 4:28.59 with the team ot Tristian Shull, Andi Scott, Elsie Lange and Abby Blint.

For Fort Madison, Raquel Schneider qualified in the 400 hurdles in 1:08.87, Aija Jenkins qualified in the high jump at 5-2 and Lexi Whaley qualified in the shot put at 33-11 1/2.

For the boys, West Burlington-Notre Dame qualified in three events. Jack Riley will compete in the 100 after finishing second in 11.41. The 4x100 team of Jace Figuereo, Grant Boal, Owen Gulick and Riley qualified in 43.49, while the same quartet qualified in the 4x200 in 1:32.22.

Mount Pleasant qualified in five events, three of them by Will Davidson. The junior qualified in the 200 (22.52, 110 hurdles (15.18) and long jump (20-7. Isaac Jerrel qualified in the shot put with a throw of 48-9 1/2. The Panthers' 4x800 team of Jacob Richtman, Gabe Feldmann, Isaac Rynders and Isaiah Albright qualified in 8:34.70.

Fort Madison qualified in four events. Tate Johnson qualified in the 100 in 11.38 and Mikey DiPrima qualified in the high jump with a personal-best 6-1. The Bloodhounds' 4x100 team of Julian Dear, Tate Settles, Hayden Segoviano and Johnson qualified in 43.44. The same quartet qualified in the 4x200 in 1:31.90.

Class 2A

Area teams traveled to Eddyville for a state qualifying meet and came away with 12 automatic qualifying spots.

For the girls, the Mediapolis 4x800 team of Kyra Anderson, Jaydon Wirt, Brooklyn Moehle and Haley Steffener qualified in 10:34.07, while Louisa-Muscatine's Kaylee Corbin qualified in the shot put with a toss of 33-9.

For the boys, Mediapolis grabbed seven automatic qualifying spots. Anthony Isley qualified in the 200 in 22.81, Kadi Salek qualified in the 400 in 51.87 and Solomon Zaugg qualified in the 1,600 in 4:43.38. The Bulldogs qualified in four relays. The 4x400 team of Salek, Levi Arnold, Logan Rosas and Isley qualified in 3:28.68. The 4x800 team of Owen Schmidgall, Arnold, Zaugg and Rosas qualified in 8:28.72. The sprint medley relay team of Coile Lipper, Ben Egan, Salek and Isley qualified in 1:35.40. The distance medley relay team of Lipper, Salek, Isley and Rosas qualified in 3:39.24.

Van Buren County qualified in three events. Anthony Duncan qualified in the 400 in 52.21 and the 400 hurdle in 56.90. Tyler Stotz qualified in the high jump at 6-1.

Louisa-Muscatine junior Spencer Kessel qualified in the shot put (55-7 1/2 and discus (163-5).

Class 1A

Area teams were split between Lisbon and Sigourney.

At Lisbon, the only automatic qualifier was Isaac Acosta of Columbus in the 800 at 2:02.69

At Sigourney, Burlington area team had 24 automatic qualifiers.

For the girls, Wapello qualified in seven events. Lindsy Massner qualified in the 100 (13.37) and 200 (27.04. Serah Shafer qualified in the 400 hurdles in 1:06.74 and Patricia Hank qualified in the high jump at 5-4. The 4x100 team of Ada Boysen, Massner, Quinn Veach and Shafer qualified in 51.09. The 4x200 team of Boysen, Veachm Hank and Massner qualified in 1:50.57 and the sprint medley team of Boysen, Madelyn Lanz, Veach and Shafer qualified in 1:55.00.

Winfield-Mount Union qualified in three events. Keetyn Townsley qualified in the 100 hurdles in 16.73) and Jobey Malone qualified in the shot put with a toss of 37-0. The shuttle hurdle relay team of Morgan Grelk, Kayreanna Sharar, Josie Nelson and Townsley qualified in 1:11.82.

Danville's Kenna Furnald qualified in the long jump at 16-1 1/2.

The New London boys are poised to make a run at the team title and qualified eight events automatically. Alexander Julian qualified in the 3,200 at 10:19.37. Seth Bailey qualified in the 1,600 in 4:38.33. Kade Benjamin qualified in the high jump at 6-8. Carter Allen qualified in the shot put (53-0) and discus (170-1). The Tigers qualified in three relays. The 4x100 team of Boden Pickle, Joel Lacy, Reean Seberg and Josh Catala qualified in 43.56. The 4x400 team of Seberg, Benjamin, Julian and Rylan Martin qualified in 3:31.91. The 4x800 team of Benjamin, Martin, Bailey and Julian qualified in 8:33.07.

WACO qualified in the shuttle hurdle relay with the team of Zach Schmitz, Isaac Oswald, Mason Miller and Simeon Reichenbach in 1:03.55.

Danville qualified in 3:45.15 in the distance medley with the team of Ethan Unzicker, Ayden Doyle, Cadence Williams and Ty Carr.

Wapello's Dylan Woodruff qualified in the 400 in 52.04, while the 4x200 team of Jake Gustison, Maddox Griffin, Tyler Palmer and Tade Parsons qualified in 1:33.79.

Winfield-Mount Union sophomore Cam Buffington qualified in the long jump with a leap of 20-11.

Illinois girls sectionals

Area teams competed at Aledo, Illinois.

Advancing to state from West Central was Ebony Thompson in the shot put at 11.43 meters.

For Illini West, Josie Bryan qualified in the 800 in 2:27.27 and Reagan Reed qualified in the high jump at 1.52 meters.

West Hancock's Bailey Barber qualified in the triple jump at 10.69 meters.

