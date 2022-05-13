ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mets C James McCann sidelined by broken left hamate bone

By RONALD BLUM
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OhpQR_0fdSZH4Z00
1 of 2

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets catcher James McCann will be sidelined for approximately six weeks after he broke a bone in his left wrist.

McCann needs surgery to repair his broken left hamate bone. He missed the final two games of this week’s series at Washingon with what was described as a sore left wrist.

New York manager Buck Showalter said the team sent McCann for a scan at 7 a.m. Friday morning “to be on the safe side, make sure we knew what we were dealing with, just a precautionary thing.”

The 31-year-old McCann was placed on the 10-day injured list, and Tomás Nido takes over as the starting catcher. Patrick Mazeika was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to back up Nido and may start Saturday.

New York is off to a 22-11 start, matching the Los Angeles Dodgers for best record in the National League, despite injuries to ace Jacob deGrom (right scapula) and relievers Sean Reid-Foley (Tommy John surgery) and Trevor May (right triceps inflammation).

“Harmony is not the absence of problems, it’s just the ability to deal with them,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “Nobody cares.”

Showalter said the Mets had not detected how the injury occurred, whether on a swing, foul tip or possible catcher’s interference.

In his second season with the Mets, McCann is hitting .196 with one homer and six RBIs in 21 games.

“He’s been taking a lot of extra work in BP trying to get his swing going,” Showalter said. “I was expecting him to catch today going into the train ride last night.”

___

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a major bullpen problem brewing

The New York Yankees blew an opportunity to steal a win against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday evening, but thanks to another inconsistent performance from closer Aroldis Chapman, the team wasn’t able to reach extra innings for one last shot at victory. Chapman may host a 1.54 ERA...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Mets' Buck Showalter was excited to meet Shakira before game

That’s Eduardo Escobar who’s also in the photo. It’s easy to understand why Buck would have been excited to meet Shakira. The 45-year-old singer is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with over 80 million records sold. Some of her biggest English hit songs include “Wherever, Whenever” and “Hips Don’t Lie.” Some of Buck’s greatest hits include winning 100 games with the Diamondbacks in 1999 and winning 96 games and the AL East with the Orioles in 2014. Shakira just might have the edge over him. Barely.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Catching on quick: Mazeika's HR lifts Mets over Mariners 5-4

NEW YORK (AP) — One day after arriving, Patrick Mazeika has already given the New York Mets an unexpected boost. “Felt great. Anytime you can contribute to a win, that’s all I’m trying to do,” Mazeika said. “This one’s pretty special right now.”. Starling...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
FOX Sports

Mets put RHP Megill on injured list with biceps tendinitis

NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander Tylor Megill was placed on the 15-day injured list by the New York Mets on Sunday because of right biceps tendinitis, four days after he allowed eight runs over 1 1/3 innings during a defeat at Washington. The Mets said the 26-year-old pitcher had...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Mets and Mariners play with series tied 1-1

LINE: Mets -135, Mariners +115; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the New York Mets and the Seattle Mariners are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday. New York is 23-12 overall and 10-6 in home games. The Mets have the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play at .250.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Tomás Nido
Person
Buck Showalter
FOX Sports

Seattle Mariners and New York Mets play in game 2 of series

LINE: Mets -168, Mariners +144; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the New York Mets. New York has a 22-12 record overall and a 9-6 record in home games. Mets pitchers have a collective 3.25 ERA, which ranks second in the NL.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Minor League Mondays: Thomas Szapucki could factor into the Mets’ plans

The New York Mets have built up considerable pitching depth this season after a rash of rotation injuries helped damage their 2021 campaign. That depth is being put to the test with both Jacob deGrom and Tylor Megill on the injured list, which should force the Mets to recall David Peterson to fill a vacant rotation spot later this week. One other player who could end up playing a role on the big league pitching staff is Thomas Szapucki, who is the focus of this week’s edition of Minor League Mondays.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamate Bone#Mets C James Mccann#Ap#Triple A#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The National League#Bp
FOX Sports

Mets open 4-game series with the Cardinals

LINE: Mets -120, Cardinals +101; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday to start a four-game series. New York has gone 10-7 in home games and 23-13 overall. The Mets are 8-3 in games when they did not give up a home run.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB

Watch free on Tuesday: It's a Cardinals-Mets rematch

When the Cardinals and Mets last met, the April 27 finale ended with a benches-clearing incident. On Tuesday, you’ll be able to see if there are any lingering hard feelings when the two teams face off in the first of two games at Citi Field in the MLB.TV Free Game of the Day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Financial World

Travis Jankowski opens on kind gesture from Mets manager, teammates

New York Mets outfielder Travis Jankowski blushed after he saw the kind gesture his manager and teammates did for him. Two weeks ago when talking about his role off the bench, Jankowski said no one would buy his jersey. After a loss to the Seattle Mariners on Friday, Jankowski shirseys were placed over every chair at Citi Field.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Yardbarker

Mets' Jacob deGrom to Receive Follow-Up MRI Monday

The Mets will be hoping the third time's the charm regarding their injured ace. Starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (stress reaction on right scapula) will receive further imaging on Monday, as a source confirmed to Inside the Mets. MLB.com and The New York Post were the first to report on this...
MLB
The Associated Press

Giants’ La Stella off IL, set for season debut at Colorado

DENVER (AP) — San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella was reinstated Monday from the 10-day injured list and was slated to make his season debut at Colorado. In other moves, the Giants transferred right-hander Anthony DeSclafani (right ankle inflammation) to the 60-day injured list and optioned outfielder Luis González to Triple-A Sacramento. Right-hander Yunior Marte was optioned to Sacramento on Sunday, and the Giants selected the contract of right-hander Mauricio Llovera.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

898K+
Followers
436K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy