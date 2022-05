On April 28, Elon University held the year’s first Elon LEADS event, one in a series of regional events set to take place throughout the final year of the Elon LEADS campaign. This special event saw more than 120 Elon alumni, parents, faculty, staff and friends gather at The Inn at Elon to celebrate the success of the campaign so far and learn how to make an impact before Elon LEADS concluded on Dec. 31, 2022.

