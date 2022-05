Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports reports that free agent DE Melvin Ingram is signing with the Miami Dolphins. (Jordan Schultz) The addition of Ingram continues a massive roster overhaul this offseason for the Dolphins. Ingram, who’s a 3-time pro bowler, played 6 games with the Steelers in 2021 before being traded to the Chiefs. Ingram only recorded one sack during the regular season with the Chiefs, but he elevated his play in the playoffs, recording two sacks and three quarterback hits in three postseason games. Ingram brings a veteran presence to an up-and-coming roster that hopes to compete with the powerhouse that is the Buffalo Bills for the AFC East Championship.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO