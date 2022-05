PROVIDENCE – With the warmer weather arriving, state public health and environmental officials are urging residents to safely enjoy the outdoors. With a very mild winter in which more ticks than usual have likely survived until spring and with warmer weather and longer days giving people more reasons to engage in outside activities, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) and the Department of Environmental Management (DEM) are concerned that 2022 may be a bad year for tick bites and the transmission of Lyme disease and other diseases.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 HOURS AGO