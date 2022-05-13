ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellator 281 video: Oliver Enkamp comes from behind to submit Mark Lemminger with buggy choke

By Farah Hannoun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32pqBR_0fdSNIF600

LONDON – Oliver Enkamp was having a rough night until he pulled off a submission of the year candidate at Bellator 281.

Down two rounds heading into the final frame against Mark Lemminger (12-5 MMA, 2-4 BMMA) in Friday’s event at OVO Arena Wembley in London, Enkamp (11-3 MMA, 4-1 BMMA) pulled off a buggy choke less than 30 seconds into Round 3 to get back to the win column.

Enkamp was dropped and almost finished in the second round, but managed to survive. At the start of Round 3, Enkamp attempted a spinning back kick but was taken down when Lemminger caught his attempt. However, Enkamp immediately capitalized by wrapping his legs around Lemminger’s neck and body, submitting him with a buggy choke at the 0:25 mark of Round 3.

You can watch Enkamp’s comeback finish below (via Twitter).

Up-to-the-minute results of Bellator 281 include:

  • Oliver Enkamp def. Mark Lemminger via submission (buggy choke) – Round 3, 0:25
  • Alfie Davis vs. Tim Wilde ends in a majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)
  • Andrew Fisher def. Attila Korkma via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Charlie Ward def. Alan Carlos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-25)
  • Maciej Rozanski def. Lee Chadwick via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Chiara Penco def. Lanchana Green via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

