Winona County, MN

MnDOT Orders Inspections After Excavator Hits I-90 Bridges

By Andy Brownell
1520 The Ticket
1520 The Ticket
 3 days ago
The State Patrol says motorists can expect some traffic delays along I-90 in Winona County because of a crash involving a...

1520 The Ticket

Detour Begins For Highway 60 – Zumbro Falls to Highway 52

Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News) - A detour will go into effect Monday on a well-traveled east-west Highway in southeastern Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says crews are scheduled to begin replacing culverts as part of the Highway 60 resurfacing and reconstruction project between Highway 52 and Zumbro Falls. The work involves culverts west of Wabasha County Road 3 at Zumbro Falls.
ZUMBRO FALLS, MN
1520 The Ticket

Tow Truck Operators Injured in Hit & Run Near Northfield

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has requested the public's assistance in locating a vehicle involved in a hit and run along I-35 in Rice County. The vehicle is a black 2006 Lincoln MKZ with damage on the driver-side door and missing the driver-side mirror. The State Patrol says the driver never stopped after striking two tow truck operators while they were working to remove a vehicle from the center median along northbound I-35 in an area north of Northfield shortly before 2 o'clock this morning.
NORTHFIELD, MN
Winona County, MN
Minnesota Traffic
Winona County, MN
WEAU-TV 13

1 person dead after crash in Vernon County Saturday

TOWN OF BERGEN (VERNON COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Vernon County. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said 62-year-old James Pedretti of Genoa died at the scene of the crash on Highway 35 south of Riverside Lane between Stoddard and Genoa at about 9:24 a.m. Saturday.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Semi crash kills motorcyclist in Iowa Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A motorcyclist died after a collision with a semi truck in Iowa County on Saturday night. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office pronounced the motorcyclist dead on scene and report that the semi driver was uninjured. According to the police, the crash happened at STH 80/133...
IOWA COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Traffic impacts possible in downtown Eau Claire Monday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Traffic delays are possible Monday in downtown Eau Claire. An increase in large truck volume is the reason for the possible delays as several loads of concrete are delivered to the new transit center that is being built on South Farwell Street between Main Street and Gray Street.
WEAU-TV 13

2 children seriously hurt in ATV crash in Pepin County Sunday

TOWN OF ALBANY (PEPIN COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - Two children are seriously injured after an ATV crash in rural Pepin County on Sunday. The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office said a 9-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy were taken to the hospital after the ATV they were driving hit a tree in a yard on private property Sunday at about 12:18 p.m.
steeledodgenews.com

BREAKING NEWS: NO INJURIES REPORTED IN OWATONNA PLANE INCIDENT

No one was injured Friday evening when a single-engine aircraft went off the runway at Owatonna’s Degner Regional Airport, according to police. The incident happened around 8 p.m. Friday. Captain Jeff Mundale said the aircraft departed from Mankato and was a flight instructor and student pilot training for a...
OWATONNA, MN
nbc15.com

Fatal motorcycle crash in Iowa Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office reported a fatal crash in the Village of Muscoda in Iowa County Saturday night. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office received calls about a crash at approximately 10:08 p.m. Saturday night around STH 80/133 and CTH P. Emergency crews arrived...
IOWA COUNTY, WI
winonaradio.com

Crash on Garvin Heights Rd. Injures Fountain City Man

WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-A Fountain City man was transported from the scene of a crash involving his motorcycle and a passenger vehicle along Garvin Heights Rd. Thursday. Winona Police officers responded to the area of Garvin Height Rd. and Highland Dr. Police say the motorcyclist was southbound on Garvin Heights Rd. When he collided with the vehicle attempting a left turn from Highland Dr.
WINONA, MN
boreal.org

Video: Teen pulled from St. Croix River dies, identified

The beach near where a 17-year-old boy was pulled from the St. Croix River is pictured on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Photo; KSTP/Erik Rognerud. A 17-year-old boy who was pulled from the St. Croix River Thursday has died. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says authorities were called to the 2000...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
1520 The Ticket

Bicyclist Seriously Injured In Northfield

Northfield, MN (KROC AM News) - A bicyclist was seriously injured Wednesday night after being hit by a car in Northfield. The incident happened around 9:30 pm at the intersection of Highways 3 and 19 in downtown Northfield. The State Patrol identified the bicyclist as 44-year-old Mark Ring of Northfield....
NORTHFIELD, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Man Killed in Motorcycle Wreck

Benson, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man was killed in a motorcycle crash in west-central Minnesota Thursday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a motorcycle was traveling north on Highway 29 at 60th Street south of Benson when it lost control and entered the ditch around 8:15 p.m. The...
BENSON, MN
