Florida man threatens ex with filet knife, rake

By Rob Garguilo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08YCx5_0fdSCZta00

Miami, FL - A Florida man was arrested after he attacked his ex girlfriend with a filet knife while armed with a gravel rake.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Florencio Suarez was drunk when he armed himself with a filet knife and gravel rake and attacked his ex.

Deputies responded to a Stock Island home on Thursday, where the victim told police her Suarez, her ex-boyfriend, stole her phone and fled.

The 46-year-old woman told deputies Suarez put the knife to her throat and threatened to kill her.

Authorities found Suarez, who had the victim’s phone in his pocket.

Suarez was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and robbery by sudden snatching.

