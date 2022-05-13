AHSAA SOFTBALL REGIONALS KICKED OFF THIS WEEK

Piedmont, AL – Float away on Saturday, May 21, 2022 starting at 9:00 am. This event is organized by the Anniston Outdoor Association. It will launch at the Terrapin Outdoor Center. This will be a 4 to 5 hour float trip on the scenic Terrapin Creek led by Belle Hamiter, Anona Aderholt, and Linda Gunnoe. Terrapin Creek is located off of Highway 9 north of Piedmont. Rental boats can be reserved by calling the Terrapin Creek Outdoor Center at 256-447-8383. Their rates are $30.00 for kayaks and $10.00 for shuttling private boats. When reserving boats, be sure to tell them that you are renting boats for the AOA’s 9:00 am float on May 21. Participants should meet by 9:00 am at the outfitter located at 4114 County Road 175, Piedmont, AL. For additional information and to register your participation, contact Belle Hamiter by email at bellesge310@yahoo.com.

PIEDMONT, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO