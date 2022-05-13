ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albertville, AL

AHSAA SOFTBALL REGIONALS KICKED OFF THIS WEEK

By Sherri Blevins
northjacksonpress.com
 3 days ago

Story by Cinthia RicoAHSAA softball regionals began Tuesday at four sites: North Regional...

northjacksonpress.com

WHNT News 19

AHSAA baseball schedule announced

The Alabama High School Atheltic Associations baseball finals will feature some familiar faces this year. Russellville will be trying to defend their 5A state title, while Hartselle will be trying to win the 6A.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Alabama Vet Fest 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Saturday, May 21, 2022 is an opportunity to have a good time for a good cause. From 8:00 am to 5:00 pm come out to Combat Park. Combat Park invites you to Alabama Vet Fest 2022 to help raise money for Alabama Veterans! Car & Truck Show, BBQ Competition, Live Music, Cornhole & Horseshoe Tournaments will be held during the day! All proceeds raised will benefit Wounded Warrior Alabama as they continue to help our Alabama Veterans. Austin Bishop and The Revolvers will be performing that afternoon. Special Guest Katie Brill will be in attendance.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Terrapin Creek Float Trip

Piedmont, AL – Float away on Saturday, May 21, 2022 starting at 9:00 am. This event is organized by the Anniston Outdoor Association. It will launch at the Terrapin Outdoor Center. This will be a 4 to 5 hour float trip on the scenic Terrapin Creek led by Belle Hamiter, Anona Aderholt, and Linda Gunnoe. Terrapin Creek is located off of Highway 9 north of Piedmont. Rental boats can be reserved by calling the Terrapin Creek Outdoor Center at 256-447-8383. Their rates are $30.00 for kayaks and $10.00 for shuttling private boats. When reserving boats, be sure to tell them that you are renting boats for the AOA’s 9:00 am float on May 21. Participants should meet by 9:00 am at the outfitter located at 4114 County Road 175, Piedmont, AL. For additional information and to register your participation, contact Belle Hamiter by email at bellesge310@yahoo.com.
PIEDMONT, AL
wtva.com

Skilled to Work - Tiffin Motorhomes in Red Bay

RED BAY, Ala. (WTVA) - Tiffin MotorHomes in Franklin County, Alabama, is looking to add to its team. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey visited the company on May 9 to recognize Tiffin for its contributions to helping make 2021 successful. Alabama had its second-most productive year for economic development in the...
RED BAY, AL
utv44.com

Dime-sized hail reported along the Gulf Coast

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Parts of the NBC 15 area experienced severe weather Sunday. Dime size hail was reported in several locations such as West Mobile, Dauphin Island, and Robertsdale. If you have any videos of severe weather you would like to share with us click here.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Popular Nashville biscuit restaurant opening first Alabama location

Biscuit Love, the popular Nashville-based eatery known for its topped biscuits and biscuit bowls, is set to open its first location in Alabama. The restaurant will open in Parkside on Dolly Ridge, a 14,935 SF mixed-use development currently under construction in Cahaba Heights, reports QSR Magazine. Biscuit love will occupy a 3,045 square-foot space, according to the magazine.
ALABAMA STATE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
WALA-TV FOX10

Crowds turn out for crawfish, music and fellowship in Robertsdale

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - A little rain didn’t stop the show as folks gathered at Waters Edge in Robertsdale for a crawfish boil. For $25 dollars at the gate, attendees could start peeling and eating the more than 1,000 pounds of crawfish boiled for the event. Also available were three types of gumbo and, of course, a little something to drink and live music to go along with the food, fellowship and fun.
ROBERTSDALE, AL
travelawaits.com

The Gulf Coast Retreat That’s One Of The Most Unique Lodges Of The World

If you’re looking for stunning sunrises, carefree afternoons, and sunsets that will take your breath away, Eagle Cottages at Gulf State Park is the perfect place to stay for a Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, Alabama, getaway. Eagle Cottages is a hidden oasis off of the bustling shore of the Gulf where you can reconnect with yourself, family, or friends. You’ll find this delightful row of cottages tucked into Gulf State Park. With a passion for sustainability and eco-friendly structures, your adventure will go hand in hand with protecting and learning about the various ecosystems within the 6,000 acres surrounding you.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Indian Mountain ATV Park Weekend Adventure

Piedmont, AL – From May 20 to May 22 come out the the Indian Mountain ATV Park in Piedmont for a good time with the Bingham mnt riders. Indian Mountain ATV Park stretches over 4,700 acres. They are located in the Piedmont, Rock Run area. Not only do they offer ATV and OHV trail riding, but also camping, fishing, and hiking!
PIEDMONT, AL
WKRG

A few thunderstorms capable of producing hail

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A few thunderstorms are capable of producing hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph throughout the early evening. By 10 pm, the severe weather threat should come to an end when we loose the daytime heating. Rain chances will remain low around 30% tonight.
MOBILE, AL

