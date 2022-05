The No. 1 seed men’s Oklahoma golf team sits in the lead after the opening 18 holes of the Norman Regional as part of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship. Oklahoma leads No. 24 South Carolina by one stroke after compiling a team score of 11-under-par 277 on Monday at the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club. OU is one of six regional sites hosting the NCAA Championship this year.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO