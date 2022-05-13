ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona County, MN

MnDOT Orders Inspections After Excavator Hits I-90 Bridges

By Andy Brownell
106.9 KROC
106.9 KROC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The State Patrol says motorists can expect some traffic delays along I-90 in Winona County because of a crash involving a...

kroc.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox9.com

2 tow truck drivers injured in hit-and-run on I-35 in Minnesota

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Patrol is looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash with two tow truck drivers on Interstate 35 early Monday morning. According to the State Patrol's report, two tow truck operators were working to remove a vehicle from the center median of northbound I-35 in Webster Township, Rice County, at 1:53 a.m. Monday when a vehicle drove by, hitting the tow truck operators.
FARIBAULT, MN
106.9 KROC

Tow Truck Operators Injured in Hit & Run Near Northfield

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has requested the public's assistance in locating a vehicle involved in a hit and run along I-35 in Rice County. The vehicle is a black 2006 Lincoln MKZ with damage on the driver-side door and missing the driver-side mirror. The State Patrol says the driver never stopped after striking two tow truck operators while they were working to remove a vehicle from the center median along northbound I-35 in an area north of Northfield shortly before 2 o'clock this morning.
NORTHFIELD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Winona County, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
Winona County, MN
Traffic
WEAU-TV 13

Traffic impacts possible in downtown Eau Claire Monday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Traffic delays are possible Monday in downtown Eau Claire. An increase in large truck volume is the reason for the possible delays as several loads of concrete are delivered to the new transit center that is being built on South Farwell Street between Main Street and Gray Street.
WEAU-TV 13

1 person dead after crash in Vernon County Saturday

TOWN OF BERGEN (VERNON COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Vernon County. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said 62-year-old James Pedretti of Genoa died at the scene of the crash on Highway 35 south of Riverside Lane between Stoddard and Genoa at about 9:24 a.m. Saturday.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 children seriously hurt in ATV crash in Pepin County Sunday

TOWN OF ALBANY (PEPIN COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - Two children are seriously injured after an ATV crash in rural Pepin County on Sunday. The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office said a 9-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy were taken to the hospital after the ATV they were driving hit a tree in a yard on private property Sunday at about 12:18 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 90#Excavator#Mndot#Traffic Accident#The State Patrol
Bring Me The News

Worker killed in skid loader accident was 23-year-old apprentice lineman

A Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative worker killed in a worksite accident earlier this week was a 23-year-old apprentice lineman working to become a journeyman electrician. Tanner Dosch, originally from Rosemount, was living in Belle Plaine at the time of his death, according to his obituary. Dosch was a graduate of Rosemount High School and Dakota County Technical College.
ROSEMOUNT, MN
steeledodgenews.com

BREAKING NEWS: NO INJURIES REPORTED IN OWATONNA PLANE INCIDENT

No one was injured Friday evening when a single-engine aircraft went off the runway at Owatonna’s Degner Regional Airport, according to police. The incident happened around 8 p.m. Friday. Captain Jeff Mundale said the aircraft departed from Mankato and was a flight instructor and student pilot training for a...
OWATONNA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
winonaradio.com

Crash on Garvin Heights Rd. Injures Fountain City Man

WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-A Fountain City man was transported from the scene of a crash involving his motorcycle and a passenger vehicle along Garvin Heights Rd. Thursday. Winona Police officers responded to the area of Garvin Height Rd. and Highland Dr. Police say the motorcyclist was southbound on Garvin Heights Rd. When he collided with the vehicle attempting a left turn from Highland Dr.
WINONA, MN
kdmanews.com

Semi Blown Off Road in Chippewa County

A Wisconsin man was injured Thursday night in a Chippewa County accident north of Watson on Highway 59. The wind blew a semi driven by 64 year old James Earl West of Durand, Wisconsin off the road, where it rolled. West was taken to Montevideo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
KIMT

3 female juveniles arrested for breaking into Rochester smoke shop

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Three female juveniles were arrested early Monday for allegedly burglarizing Silver Lake Smoke Shop. Authorities were called at 1:28 a.m. to 1621 N. Broadway Ave. and found a rock was used to break into the business. Officers were able to locate a vehicle and a traffic...
ROCHESTER, MN
boreal.org

Video: Teen pulled from St. Croix River dies, identified

The beach near where a 17-year-old boy was pulled from the St. Croix River is pictured on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Photo; KSTP/Erik Rognerud. A 17-year-old boy who was pulled from the St. Croix River Thursday has died. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says authorities were called to the 2000...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
106.9 KROC

Bicyclist Seriously Injured In Northfield

Northfield, MN (KROC AM News) - A bicyclist was seriously injured Wednesday night after being hit by a car in Northfield. The incident happened around 9:30 pm at the intersection of Highways 3 and 19 in downtown Northfield. The State Patrol identified the bicyclist as 44-year-old Mark Ring of Northfield....
NORTHFIELD, MN
WEAU-TV 13

17-year-old dead after water emergency incident in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Minn. (WEAU)-The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has identified the teen as 17-year-old Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado of Stillwater, Minn. The incident is a suspected drowning. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the teen was pronounced dead at Regions Hospital early Friday morning. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Minn....
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Man Killed in Motorcycle Wreck

Benson, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man was killed in a motorcycle crash in west-central Minnesota Thursday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a motorcycle was traveling north on Highway 29 at 60th Street south of Benson when it lost control and entered the ditch around 8:15 p.m. The...
BENSON, MN
106.9 KROC

106.9 KROC

Rochester, MN
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kroc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy