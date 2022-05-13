Low-Cost Airlines Add Several Nonstop Flights Out Of Texas Airport

Photo: Getty Images

Planning a summer vacation? Two low-cost airlines have just added several nonstop flights out of San Antonio International Airport.

"The return of these flights gives travelers even more options to see our beautiful city this summer and discover the charm that makes this city unique. This is also an opportunity for local travelers looking for low-cost family vacations to visit these popular destinations. We expect the airport to be extremely busy this season and we are prepared to welcome the traffic," San Antonio Director of Airports Jesus H. Saenz Jr. said in a statement, according to MySanAntonio .

Here's a breakdown of the new Sun Country and Frontier nonstop flights :

Sun Country

Sun Country is resuming seasonal flight service to Cancun, Las Vegas and Minneapolis.

Cancun: Service starts May 27 — four times a week on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays

Las Vegas: Service starts in September — twice weekly

Minneapolis: Service starts May 20 — four times a week on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays

Frontier

Frontier will begin a year-round service to Atlanta and will begin flight service to Philadelphia.

Atlanta: Service starts May 26 — twice weekly on Sundays and Thursdays

Philadelphia: Service starts June 10 — three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

To see a full list of San Antonio International Airport's nonstop flights, click here .