27 Fun Things to Do This Week (5.16.22)

What was once one of the oldest consecutively run foot races in the world is back in person after two years of virtual running. This wild free-for-all romp through The City seems to have gotten a bit tamer since organizers started actively frowning upon open drinking on the course. And like all things these days, the prices have crept up so it won’t be a surprise if you see rogue racers. It’s better watched from the sidelines, anyway, so you can cheer on the multi-person centipedes and watch wildly-costumed “racers” huff and puff their way up Hayes Street while you (discreetly) sip from a beer hidden in a paper bag. Sunday, 8 a.m., Main and Howard streets to Ocean Beach, S.F. Free to watch. baytobreakers.com.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO