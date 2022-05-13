ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

27 Fun Things to Do This Week (5.16.22)

By Kiera Kenney
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week is all about the arts. Opt outside for a silent disco–style guided meditation at Lands End, purchase original artwork to support Ukrainian refugees, take a stroll in the Oakland Hills for the Montclair Art Walk, create your own Anthro-style candle with the folks at Often Wander, head to Alameda...

Eater

One of the Bay Area’s Best Cambodian Restaurants Just Closed Suddenly

After about five years, Fruitvale neighborhood Cambodian restaurant Nyum Bai provided its final service on Friday, May 13. The Chronicle reports the restaurant, which was named a Eater San Francisco’s restaurant of the year in 2018, will reopen in a new location in the future. Nite Yun, chef and owner, was an inspiration to many in the Bay Area who felt that, at Nyum Bai, they found a place unlike any other to get items like kuy teav phnom penh noodle soup and koh. Yun announced the closure on Instagram on Friday night.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

This delicious fruit is free for the taking across the East Bay

Welcome to East Bay Nosh’s local produce week, during which we’ll highlight stories of urban farming, growing your own food and dining off the land. You can see all the stories from this package on the Local Produce Week page. When I moved from New York to the...
BERKELEY, CA
sftravel.com

The Best Spots in San Francisco for Vegetarian Dining

San Francisco has been a proponent of clean eating, sustainable farming, and locally sourced cuisine since the Summer of Love. We excel at eating responsibly! It should come as no surprise then that the city has plenty to offer vegetarian visitors when they dine out. Here are our picks for the best places to find meatless meals. (Vegan friends, take note: most of these places can cater to you, too! But if that's not enough, here are eight vegan restaurants you need to eat at in San Francicso.)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftravel.com

13 San Francisco Restaurants You Need to Eat at in 2020

A single "best restaurant" list could never begin to do justice to the variety of eateries in and beyond San Francisco, so we recommend starting with these new and buzzy spots. AL's Place (1499 Valencia St.) & AL's Deli (598 Guerrero St.) AL's Place isn't the newest kid on the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
Oakland, CA
Lifestyle
City
Sausalito, CA
City
Oakland, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Fun, free, cheap: What to do in San Francisco this week

What was once one of the oldest consecutively run foot races in the world is back in person after two years of virtual running. This wild free-for-all romp through The City seems to have gotten a bit tamer since organizers started actively frowning upon open drinking on the course. And like all things these days, the prices have crept up so it won’t be a surprise if you see rogue racers. It’s better watched from the sidelines, anyway, so you can cheer on the multi-person centipedes and watch wildly-costumed “racers” huff and puff their way up Hayes Street while you (discreetly) sip from a beer hidden in a paper bag. Sunday, 8 a.m., Main and Howard streets to Ocean Beach, S.F. Free to watch. baytobreakers.com.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Photos: Total Lunar Eclipse as Seen From the Bay Area

A total lunar eclipse graced the Bay Area skies Sunday night. It provided some great views and some great photos were taken from residents in the region. NBC Bay Area has complied some of the best photos of the lunar eclipse from our viewers and staff. Want to share your...
SAN JOSE, CA
#Contemporary Music#Unicef#Piano Music#A La Carte#Classical Music#Lands End#Ukrainian#Sf Carnaval#Caamfest#Asian American#The Institut Fran Ais#Kqed Headquarters#Handroll Project
CBS San Francisco

Mask recommendations mostly unheeded as Bay Area COVID-19 spikes

NILES (KPIX) -- The Bay Area currently has the highest COVID-19 positivity rate in the state and, on Friday, the health officers of all nine counties urged people to begin wearing masks again indoors or at large gatherings. Out on the streets, it seems many people are making their own decisions this time around.On Sunday people came from all over to view the unique, the antique and the one-of-a-kind rides at the Niles Spring Fever Car Show. From classic cars to "rat rods" to a 1941 Lincoln Continental (one of only 300 ever made). The annual car show...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRON4 News

Palo Alto Junior Museum and Zoo opens

PALO ALTO, Calif. (BCN) — Saturday was the official grand opening of Palo Alto’s newly reopened Palo Alto Junior Museum and Zoo at Rinconada Park. After a ribbon-cutting ceremonies with city staff and elected officials, a community celebration took place with entertainment and free tours of the museum and zoo. Rinconada Park has a new […]
PALO ALTO, CA
7x7.com

The Newbie's Guide to Marin County

Whether you’re traveling from near or far, Marin County is a hidden diamond of a trip. Cradled on the sweeping scape of the San Francisco Bay Area, nomadic tourists and California natives alike agree that it is an idyllic destination for the entire family. For the B&B Fan. Don’t...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Live music and food: Alum Rock celebrates 150 years

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The City of San Jose is celebrating the 150 anniversary of Alum Rock, California’s oldest municipal park. The event starts at 11:00 a.m. and is expected to end at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. The park will host live music, activates, resource booths. food trucks and guest speakers. The celebration and […]
SAN JOSE, CA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
sftravel.com

The Top Ten Bloody Marys in San Francisco

We asked our Facebook and Twitter communities what bar or restaurant has the best Bloody Mary in town. We certainly weren't prepared for the response we received (49 different places were recommended!). San Francisco is definitely a Bloody Mary town (among other things.) If someone tells you differently, they have not tried one here yet. Having a Bloody Mary (or several) in San Francisco should be on everyone's bucket list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftravel.com

San Francisco's 4 Most Unusual Places to Eat a Meal

For those looking for something a little different in San Francisco, here are four unique places to eat at that offer plenty of atmosphere, from the funky to the fantastic. Tonga Room (950 Mason St.) A Polynesian classic, this iconic San Francisco location in the Fairmont Hotel has been pouring...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftravel.com

Top San Francisco Beaches

They may not be the warm and sunny variety Southern California is known for, but San Francisco has no shortage of beaches. If you’re looking for a beautiful outdoor excursion, San Francisco’s beaches—now open to the public—offer breathtaking views as well as plenty of hiking, kite-flying, surfing, relaxing and more.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
musicinsf.com

The Golden Gate Theater Turns Into Daryl’s House

The hottest ticket in town seemed to be last night at the Golden Gate Theater when Daryl Hall and the band from his hit TV show “Daryl’s House” brought their soulful tunes to downtown San Francisco. For those of you not familiar with Mr. Hall, he’s most famous for being part of the legendary duo of Daryl Hall and John Oates (more familiarly known as Hall & Oates), credited for hits like “Maneater,” “Out of Touch”, and “Kiss on My List.” Although none of those were played last night, the silver-haired singer with the perfect falsetto did hit us with power hitters like “Sara Smile” and “I Can’t Go for That”, the latter bringing people from their seats to the front of the stage for what looked like an 80s dance party.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Marin Fair Competitive Exhibits Open for Entry

Marin County Fair “So Happy Together!” returns June 30-July 4. 2022 Marin County Fair Poster depicting a variety of farm animals with the Marin County Civic Center and Marin Fairgrounds property in the background. San Rafael, California — With Marin County Fair’s June 30 opening day just around the corner, the Competitive Exhibits categories for the 2022 Fair are now available on the Fair’s website MarinFair.org.
MARIN COUNTY, CA

