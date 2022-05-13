MnDOT Orders Inspections After Excavator Hits I-90 Bridges
The State Patrol says motorists can expect some traffic delays along I-90 in Winona County because of a crash involving a...krocnews.com
The State Patrol says motorists can expect some traffic delays along I-90 in Winona County because of a crash involving a...krocnews.com
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://krocnews.com
Comments / 0