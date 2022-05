Thayer, MO. – At around 3P.M. today, a 3-year-old child from Plumerville, AR was injured as a result of a shooting at The Stateline Restaurant just south of Thayer. The injured minor was reportedly transported to Ozarks Healthcare for her injuries. Investigations are ongoing as to the cause of the shooting, and many area law enforcement agencies are asking individuals with any information to come forward.

