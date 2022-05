You need a cheap thing to do this summer with the kids? Take advantage of the summer movie clubhouse at Cinemark. As a kid who grew up going to this, I highly recommend families take advantage of this. $1.50 per ticket is a huge discount and if that isn't enough, you actually get $1 off the kids pack or the popcorn/drink combo for adults. So if you're someone who loves a deal and loves going to the movies. This cannot be beat.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO