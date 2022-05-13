ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Sunshine Cafe Planned for Near South Side

By Graham Kilmer
Urban Milwaukee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new cafe is planned for Milwaukee’s Near South Side. Sunshine Cafe would occupy the first floor of the building at 831 S. Cesar E Chavez Dr. in the Clarke Square neighborhood. A business permit application filed with the City of Milwaukee describes the restaurant’s offerings as “Traditional American breakfast,...

urbanmilwaukee.com

Comments / 0

Related
Urban Milwaukee

Bay View’s High-End Restaurant Reopens

Bellis Bistro & Spirits is open once again, and once again in Bay View, but this time with a higher-end format and new location. The restaurant left its original home at 3001 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. in 2021 in order to move to the former Honeypie Café at 2643 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. The restaurant will serve brunch and dinner, with the potential for live music and sports event viewing to become a regular occurrence. Carol Deptolla reports:
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Town Food Truck Festival kicks off May 18 at The Corners of Brookfield

The Town Food Truck Festival will kick off for summer 2022 on Wednesday, May 18 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at The Corners of Brookfield. The event, which will take place on the third Wednesday of each month (through September) features live music, fare from local food trucks and fun activities for children. The Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce will also be serving beer from Gathering Place Brewery.
BROOKFIELD, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Lakefront Beer Garden Will Return

Milwaukee’s lakefront beer garden will return for the summer on Friday, May 27. The Milwaukee County War Memorial Center and Kegel’s Inn are partnering on the beer garden for the second straight year, but changing the location on the War Memorial grounds, extending the hours and expanding the offerings.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Free beer at Franklin beer garden to celebrate 8th year

FRANKLIN, Wis - The Franklin Beer Garden at Croatian Park is offering free beer until supplies last on Thursday, May 19 to celebrate their 8th year of operation, a release said Monday. A free Croatian Park Ale will be offered to any and all over 21. Offering live music, on-site...
FRANKLIN, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Milwaukee, WI
Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
Milwaukee, WI
Restaurants
City
Milwaukee, WI
Urban Milwaukee

A Walk That’s All Woods And Water

Start: Caesar’s Park, 1939 N. Warren Ave. At one end of this walk there’s Caesar’s Park; at the other end, Riverside Park, the Urban Ecology Center, and Locust Street; and in between, a wide gravel path through the Milwaukee Rotary Centennial Arboretum. You will start this walk...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Milwaukee is the place to go if you're searching for the best brunch spots, places to go out and get active, history buff must-sees, or a completely planned bachelorette weekend. Brew City is the moniker for Wisconsin's largest city. While this name mainly refers to the amazing beer selection, it also refers to the plethora of top-notch coffee shops that can be found on Lake Michigan's western side.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Reunion Restaurant in West Allis

There’s a new restaurant and entertainment venue in West Allis that offers food and fun for the entire family – And guests are loving it! Brian is at Reunion Restaurant getting tour of the unique space to play, eat and drink.
WEST ALLIS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cafes#Soups#Food Truck#Tacos#Food Drink#American#Taco Wings Potato#Heavenly Grille#Heavenly Cuisine
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Menu debut for Good Day Cafe in West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI – Anticipation is everything… especially when it comes to the opening of Good Day Cafe in West Bend, WI. The Katris family is as excited as everyone else to get the doors open and food on the table. Below is the latest look at the interior remodel and a first look at the menu.
WEST BEND, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Last Chance for Tyrannosaurs – Meet the Family

MILWAUKEE — After a successful reunion with members of his prehistoric family, the traveling members of T.rex’s family are set to depart Milwaukee this week. This Wednesday is the last chance for visitors to experience Milwaukee Public Museum’s (MPM) special exhibit Tyrannosaurs – Meet the Family, as it closes May 18. This highly engaging exhibition explores the latest discoveries about the tyrannosaurs’ family tree, overturning our preconceptions about these dominating dinos. While the most famous tyrannosaur is the ferocious T. rex, paleontologists now know the king of the tyrant lizards (as its name means) was one of the last in a long line of tyrannosaurs that came in all shapes, sizes, colors and textures, spanning different continents and time periods.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Call for artists goes out for the 2022 Bronzeville Artwalk

Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs, along with the Historic King Drive BID #8, are putting out a call for artists to participate in the Bronzeville Artwalk on Saturday, August 13 during the 11th Annual Bronzeville Week. The Bronzeville Artwalk will take place on August 13 as the colorful finale for Bronzeville...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Here are the daily admission promotions for Summerfest 2022

There’s an old Milwaukee saying we totally made up: If you can’t manage to score free or discounted tickets to Summerfest, you’re not really trying. Looking to enjoy the dulcet tones of Boyz II Men and Rick Springfield this year, but don’t want to break the bank? Here are all the ways to enjoy the Big Gig on the cheap this year, per a press release. Summerfest 2022 will take place June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Urban Milwaukee

Former Midtown Center Wal-Mart For Sale

An anchor property at the Midtown Center shopping complex will hit the market next month. The former Wal-Mart store will be auctioned off starting on June 20. The starting bid is set at $825,000. The listing for the vacant store, which sits on a 15.24-acre parcel just northeast of the...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
On Milwaukee

Dominic the Food Reviewer: Dawg City Hot Dogs

At OnMilwaukee, we believe in lifting up all voices and using our platform to support others’ dreams. And that's what we hope to do for Dominic the Food Reviewer. When I first met Dominic almost two years ago, I was impressed by his passion, his curiosity and his interest in improving his writing. Over time, I’ve not only enjoyed getting to know him better, but he has taught me as much as I have him. My hope is that you’ll not only enjoy reading Dominic’s reviews, but also glean understanding and joy from seeing the world of food through his eyes. -- Lori Fredrich, Dining Editor.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Menomonee Valley Building Wins Key Approval

The developer of a proposed industrial building in the Menomonee Valley received a key approval Monday afternoon. But there are still no tenants for the proposed 180,469-square-foot building at 841 W. Canal St., though that isn’t expected to delay Westminster Capital‘s plans to construct the structure. The City...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

2930 N Booth St

• New low-e windows with argon (sound reduction and energy savings) • Porcelain Tile and refinished Blonde Maple hardwood floors. • Walk to Art Bar, Corazon Café, Center St., Dino’s, and the park. • One surface parking space included. No Pets Allowed. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Available.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy