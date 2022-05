Come learn how to grow vegetables, keep bees and be a circus performer at this year’s How-To Festival. There will be some old favorites like how to brew beer or grow tomatoes along with new lessons in making dog treats, creating digital music and modern dance. If you’ve wanted to learn something new, this is the one-stop shop for finding a new hobby or possibly a new career. For a full schedule of the 71 sessions, go here.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO