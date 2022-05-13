Reel Arrested For Aggravated Battery Against A Senior Citizen

An incident occurred just after midnight inside the Hamilton County Sheriff Department Office on October 20, 2021. McLeansboro City Police Officer Chase Partain arrested Aaron Sealy on felony charges. Aaron Sealy was seated in a wooden chair while handcuffed to a wall. He was able to get the handcuffs loose by unscrewing an eye bolt that was anchored in the wall and jumped up and removed a fire extinguisher from the wall. Sealy discharged the fire extinguisher chemicals toward Officer Partain and Sheriff Deputy Elliott. Both officers told Sealy to drop the fire extinguisher multiple times and to not discharge the chemicals. After Sealy failed to listen to the officers’ commands and discharged the chemicals from the fire extinguisher, the chemicals filled the room making it difficult for the officers to see or breathe. Both officers shot at Sealy and he was hit by one bullet. The officers rendered aid to Sealy and called an ambulance to transfer him to Hamilton Memorial Hospital. Sealy was stabilized at Hamilton Memorial Hospital and then transferred to Carbondale Memorial Hospital. The defendant is currently in custody.

HAMILTON COUNTY, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO