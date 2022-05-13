Reel Arrested For Aggravated Battery Against A Senior Citizen

The Carmi Police Department picked up another individual on a White County warrant. On Saturday morning an officer with the Carmi Police Department arrested 32 year old Tiffany Downs of 918 County Road North on a Failure to Appear warrant for Criminal Trespass to Residence. Downs was taken to the White County jail where bond was set at $250. No other details are available at this time.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A 14-year-old boy has been charged in a reported shooting in Owensboro Sunday. Officers were called to the area of West Seventh Street and Crabtree Avenue for a firearm discharge just after 2 p.m. Police say they found that a juvenile on a moped was shot...
A Carmi man is being held in the White County Jail on multiple charges. On Friday morning 31 year old James E Belka was pulled over on 9th street and arrested for Driving on a Revoked License. He is also being charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Unlawful Use of Property after a bag of methamphetamine was located in the vehicle. Belka was transported to the White County Jail and held without bond. Belka was scheduled to be in court this morning at 10 a.m.
An incident occurred just after midnight inside the Hamilton County Sheriff Department Office on October 20, 2021. McLeansboro City Police Officer Chase Partain arrested Aaron Sealy on felony charges. Aaron Sealy was seated in a wooden chair while handcuffed to a wall. He was able to get the handcuffs loose by unscrewing an eye bolt that was anchored in the wall and jumped up and removed a fire extinguisher from the wall. Sealy discharged the fire extinguisher chemicals toward Officer Partain and Sheriff Deputy Elliott. Both officers told Sealy to drop the fire extinguisher multiple times and to not discharge the chemicals. After Sealy failed to listen to the officers’ commands and discharged the chemicals from the fire extinguisher, the chemicals filled the room making it difficult for the officers to see or breathe. Both officers shot at Sealy and he was hit by one bullet. The officers rendered aid to Sealy and called an ambulance to transfer him to Hamilton Memorial Hospital. Sealy was stabilized at Hamilton Memorial Hospital and then transferred to Carbondale Memorial Hospital. The defendant is currently in custody.
A juvenile was arrested in Harrisburg, Illinois, after police say he fired a gun at someone's home Sunday. The Harrisburg Police Department says that Saline County Dispatch received several 911 calls around 3:00 p.m. Sunday about an incident that happened at Harrisburg Township Park. Police say the first caller told dispatch that a male juvenile had displayed a gun to her son while at the park.
GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Troopers say a shooting led to a heavy law enforcement presence near the Love’s Truck Stop off Highway 41 in Gibson County. Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle tells Eyewitness News that it started as a domestic situation and the male suspect fled the scene. He says a 32-year-old Louisville […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -14 News was on scene as U.S. Marshalls arrested a man on Forest Avenue in Evansville. It happened around 12:45 p.m. Monday. Officials say he had a federal warrant and was believed to be armed. EPD and Indiana State Police also assisted in the arrest. Authorities did...
Benton, Ky.–Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports a section of KY 348/West 5th Street in Benton is blocked to facilitate a police incident investigation. Area media is reporting that a law enforcement officer and suspect were both shot at the sheriff’s office. Emergency first-responders are on scene, including the...
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department has released details on a head-on crash on New U.S. 50 at the Shoal Creek Bridge between Breese and Beckemeyer that claimed the lives of two young Sandoval residents. They are 19-year-old Gage Rollinson and 11-year-old Adler Waterbury. A third person in the same...
A resident of a CILA home on the Selmaville Road has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for alleged aggravated battery. Lawrence McCullan is accused of pushing a staff member down ‘very hard’ causing knee issues. United Medical Response was called to the scene to check...
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a stabbing at an area business on Sunday, May 15. According to police, they responded to the reported stabbing and gathered evidence and suspect information. The victim was taken to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment of his injuries. They said the...
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reports there was threat of violence on Friday at a high school. The department says the threat was against Wood Memorial High School in Oakland City. Several agencies responded and extra patrols were called to the school for added safety measures. Police say they...
HARRISBURG, IL- A juvenile was arrested in Harrisburg Sunday afternoon after shooting at someone's house in Harrisburg, the Harrisburg Police Department said in a Facebook post. Saline County Central Dispatch received several 911 calls about an incident at the Harrisburg Township Park. Callers told dispatch that a male juvenile had...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with the Owensboro Police Department arrested a man Sunday after he was accused of shooting a western Kentucky police officer and stealing his cruiser. Officers were investigating a suspicious persons on Saturday at the Eagles Convenience Store in the 1800 block of Triplett Street whose...
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the man killed in a Vigo County crash last week. The crash happened around 3:30 Friday morning on State Road 46 and Donham Street. Police identified the victim of the crash as 60-year-old James Austin, from Terre Haute. Police said the driver...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A dispute between neighbors landed one Evansville woman in jail after she allegedly hit her neighbor in the head with a gun. On Sunday, officers state they responded to Russell Avenue to a caller saying a rifle was fired in the area. According to police, the neighbor of the 911 caller […]
Evansville Police are investigating after thousands of dollars were stolen from a box on the Lamasco stage just after midnight Saturday morning. According to a police report, the victim said a man with dreadlocks, wearing a black t-shirt and black pants grabbed the box filled with cash, before running outside and getting into a black Lexus.
The Illinois State Police reported that a single vehicle crash sent four to a regional hospital with non life threatening injuries. On Saturday, May 14th at approximately 2:29 p.m., 29 year Elyse Wiser of Nashville IL was driving a 2009 silver EZ Go Golf Cart, when she lost control and it overturned. Wiser and passengers of the golf cart Gina Wiser, 52 of Mount Joliet, TN, a five year old female and a 17 year old male, both of Barnhill were all injured in the crash and flown to an area hospital. A 41 year old passenger, Megan Duckworth was also on the golf cart but was uninjured. An investigation into the accident shows that the vehicle was traveling East on 50 N in Wayne County. Elyse Wiser lost control in loose gravel and overturned. All passengers were ejected from the vehicle. The crash is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time.
Both the Salem Police and Fire Departments were called out Saturday night to a home on East Bryan Street to help free a six-year-old from a pair of handcuffs he had placed around his ankles. Salem Police say the keys had apparently been lost and his parents called for help...
Comments / 0