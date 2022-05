The final four of the Girls’ Singles 2nd Region tennis tournament is set and it will feature a Hoptown vs Henderson matchup in both semifinal matchups Wednesday night. Hopkinsville’s Sophie Maddux and Abbie Moss have advanced to the semis and will move on to the state tennis tournament. The same holds true for Henderson County’s Zoe Lawrence and Kendall Warren.

HENDERSON, KY ・ 14 HOURS AGO