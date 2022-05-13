ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Crime report

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office received Tuesday through Thursday reports of break-ins in the following areas

Rhodie Drive, Lumberton; Nantucket Road, Shannon; Rennert Road, Shannon; and Lombardy Village Road, Lumber Bridge.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office received Tuesday through Friday reports of thefts in the following areas:

Henry Berry Road, Rowland; Washington Drive, Fairmont; Cabinet Shop Road, Rowland; West Dew Road, Rowland; Martin Road, Lumberton; Garrett Drive, Fairmont; Canal Road, Pembroke; Solomn Road, Pembroke; Union Chapel Road, Pembroke; and Moonlight Lane, Pembroke.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office responded Friday to the report of an assault that left someone injured on Coy Road near St. Pauls.

The Lumberton Police Department responded on May 2 to the report of a theft at Minuteman Food Mart located on East Fifth Street in Lumberton.

