Philadelphia, PA

Report: No oversight for how Philadelphia sheriff spends tens of millions annually

By Anthony Hennen
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – A report from the Philadelphia City Controller says there was lack of financial oversight within the city’s Sheriff Office, giving Sheriff Rochelle Bilal carte blanche in how to spend tens of millions of dollars every year. “The findings in the audit are serious...

www.wfmz.com

Main Line Media News

Woman admits to role in multicounty gun trafficking network

NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia woman has admitted to illegally purchasing firearms for a gun trafficking organization that operated in Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia counties. Shaireese Liles, 23, of the 6000 block of Walton Avenue, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to charges of corrupt organizations, dealing in proceeds of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Suspects Wanted for Residential Burglary in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department’s South Detective Division is asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in a residential burglary. Authorities state that on May 6, 2022, at approximately 3:00 AM, the suspects were captured on surveillance video in the 600 block of McClellan Street. The suspects left their vehicle in the middle of the street and knocked on the door of a residence. With no answer, the suspects then gain entry through the front window. Minutes later the suspects run out the front door and fled in their vehicle.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

$20,000 Reward Offered in 2021 Philadelphia Homicide

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit say that a $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in a May 2021 homicide case. Philadelphia Police are looking to identify the individual, depicted in released surveillance video excerpts, as part...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

'Lehigh Valley Walk for Recovery' fights drug overdoses

EASTON, Pa. - Activists in Easton spoke out against the recent rise in drug overdoses. The second Lehigh Valley Walk For Recovery was held Sunday at Louise Moore County Park. The event was sponsored by the non-profit Battle Borne. Organizers said it's vital to promote changes in laws and policies...
EASTON, PA
CBS Philly

Man Wanted In Connection To Fatal Shooting Near Widener University Arrested in Delaware, US Marshals Say

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A suspect wanted in the murder of a man whose body was found near Widener University’s campus earlier this month has been arrested in Delaware. U.S. Marshals said 43-year-old Jihad Perry was arrested around 11:30 a.m. Monday in New Castle County. Authorities say Perry shot and killed Robert Dungee on May 5 on the 1100 block of Hyatt Street in Chester. Dungee’s body was discovered in the area of East 14th Street, a few blocks from Widener University’s campus. Perry is charged with criminal homicide and Pennsylvania state parole violations. He’s currently being held at New Castle County jail awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania.
CHESTER, PA
philadelphianeighborhoods.com

Wynnefield: Former State Rep. Keeps Working to End Gun Violence

Movita Johnson-Harrell now considers herself a mother, wife, and activist living in West Philadelphia. After her son Charles was a victim of gun violence, she created the Charles Foundation in April 2011 to honor his life and create a movement to end gun violence. The name stands for Creating Healthy Alternatives Results in Less Emotional Suffering. On March 5th, 2019, her other son, Donte’ L. Johnson, was killed in a drive-by shooting in California.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Property taxes on the rise

Several areas of South Philadelphia could see significant increases to their property taxes due to the city’s latest reassessment, which will go in effect for 2023. The City of Philadelphia released updated assessed values for all properties in the city on May 9. Residents can find the value of their home at https://property.phila.gov/, which could help them prepare for a major increase on their tax bill.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man dies in glider crash near New Jersey airport

BLAIRSTOWN TWP., N.J. - A man died after crashing his glider while trying to land at a New Jersey airport, authorities said. The glider plane was heading towards the Blairstown Airport to land around 3 p.m. Sunday when it hit the tops of a few trees and crashed, witnesses told police.
BLAIRSTOWN, NJ
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Arrest Subject for Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Delaware State Police have arrested David Harris, 33, of Smyrna, DE, for theft of a motor vehicle and related charges following an incident Saturday morning. On May 14, 2022, at approximately 05:02 a.m., troopers responded to Wheatleys Pond Road in Smyrna to assist Smyrna Police Department in a search for a suspect who fled from a collision scene after being involved in a pursuit with Smyrna Police Department. The suspect, later identified as David Harris, was located at his residence in Smyrna and taken into custody without further incident. Investigation revealed David was operating a stolen vehicle he took earlier in the morning from a residence on the 800 block of West Mount Vernon Street in Smyrna. Also stolen from the victim’s vehicle was $270 worth of property.
SMYRNA, DE
WFMZ-TV Online

Person rescued from overturned vehicle in Quakertown area

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - Fire crews in Upper Bucks County pulled a crash victim from an overturned pickup truck in Richland Township. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday along Route 309, near the entrance to the Trainer's Corner shopping center. Another vehicle appeared to have some front end damage as...
QUAKERTOWN, PA

