Houston Astros pitcher Jake Odorizzi was carted off the field at Fenway Park on Monday after suffering a leg injury in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox. Odorizzi, 32, forced Red Sox center fielder Kiké Hernández to ground into the third out of the fifth inning, but the pitcher went down after running off the mound to cover first.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO