Real Estate

Newly Developed Wine Country Home in Napa, California, Hits Market for $12.5 Million

By Fang Block
mansionglobal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe largest and most expensive home in a newly developed residential-resort community on a historic ranch in Napa, California, is coming on to the market for $12.525 million on Friday, Mansion Global has learned. Known as Vineyard Home #21, the two-story home has a total of 8,945 square feet...

www.mansionglobal.com

