ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma police chief arrested, charged with selling methamphetamine

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Axrsv_0fdRcf6L00

HUGHES COUNTY, Okla. — State and federal agents arrested a police chief in Oklahoma on charges he had been using and selling methamphetamine.

Joe Don Chitwood, the chief of the Calvin Police Department, was arrested after a months-long investigation, KOKI reported.

Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics told KOKI that they began their investigation into Chitwood in April, after receiving a tip. A search warrant at Chitwood’s home revealed methamphetamine, agents told the station.

“Meth is the leading killer among drug-related deaths in Oklahoma,” OBN director Donnie Anderson said. “And for a peace officer to be responsible for putting more meth on the streets is a disgrace to the proud men and women in law enforcement who put their lives on the line every day to protect our citizens from the deadly consequences of substance abuse.”

According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2.5 million Americans aged 12 and older reported having used methamphetamine in 2020.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
cenlanow.com

STPSO arrests man accused of transporting illegal narcotics

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On May 10, the St.Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man accused of transporting a large cache of illegal narcotics through St.Tammany Parish. According to STPSO, on May 9, a deputy with the STPSO Highway Enforcement Unit conducted a traffic stop...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WHIO Dayton

Police seek help identifying young boy found stuffed into suitcase in Indiana woods

NEW PEKIN, Ind. — A month after the body of a young boy was found stuffed into a suitcase in the woods of Indiana, authorities are no closer to learning the child’s name. A mushroom hunter called 911 around 7:30 p.m. on April 16 to report finding a suitcase in a heavily wooded area off East Holder Road in New Pekin, located in eastern Washington County. According to the Indiana State Police, the body of a young Black boy was inside.
NEW PEKIN, IN
WHIO Dayton

Police ID man considered ‘strong person of interest’ in deadly shooting on U.S. 35 in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — Riverside police have identified a man as a “strong person of interest” in a shooting on U.S. 35 earlier this month that killed a woman. Jamar Hayes, 26, was named Monday as a person police are looking to question in connection to the May 8 shooting that killed Shauna Cameron on U.S. 35 near Woodman Drive, Riverside Police Detective Travis Abney said in an emailed statement to News Center 7.
RIVERSIDE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methamphetamine#Police#State#Americans#Cox Media Group
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma County jail inmate dies of possible drug overdose

An Oklahoma County jail inmate died Friday, the seventh so far this year. Eddie Garcia, 25, of Oklahoma City, was pronounced dead at a hospital at 3:03 a.m. Friday, according to a news release. A detention officer found him unresponsive in his cell about 2 a.m. Friday during a sight check.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Louisiana Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested for Malfeasance, Injuring Public Records

Former Louisiana Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested for Malfeasance, Injuring Public Records. Louisiana – On May 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on Thursday, April 28, 2022, the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office (RRPSO) requested the LSP Bureau of Investigations Bossier Field Office (LSP/BFO) to investigate an allegation that an on-duty deputy was involved in a hit-and-run crash while driving a marked RRPSO patrol unit. The accident happened on US Highway 71 near the intersection with US Highway 84. Melvin Reliford, 29, of Coushatta, was identified as the deputy.
LOUISIANA STATE
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests over the weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Lees Summit resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Harrison County. Thirty-seven-year-old James Francke was accused of felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, possessing 65 grams of marijuana, and possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to properly affix or maintain a vehicle plate.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WHIO Dayton

Georgia parole board declines to halt killer's execution

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia's parole board on Monday declined to halt the execution of a man who killed an 8-year-old girl 46 years ago. Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. killed the girl and raped her 10-year-old friend after abducting them as they walked home from school in Cobb County, just outside Atlanta, on May 4, 1976. He is scheduled to die by injection of the sedative pentobarbital at the state prison in Jackson at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox8live.com

Fugitive; second suspect arrested after barricaded in Hammond hotel room

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A fugitive from St. Tammany who was wanted on drug charges was arrested after barricading himself in a Hammond hotel room Friday (May 13) morning, according to information from the sheriff’s office. Public Information Officer Suzanne Carboni said that the U.S. Marshal’s Office had a...
HAMMOND, LA
WHIO Dayton

Feds seek prison for rioter in 'Camp Auschwitz' sweatshirt

Federal prosecutors on Monday recommended a prison sentence of more than two months for a Virginia man who stormed the U.S. Capitol wearing a "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt. Photographs of Robert Keith Packer wearing the sweatshirt with the antisemitic message went viral after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. When FBI agents asked him why he wore the sweatshirt, he “fatuously” replied “because I was cold,” prosecutors said in their sentencing memo.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
72K+
Followers
103K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy