WAITE PARK -- All of last week's rain has a Waite Park restaurant under water. Anton's was forced to close over the weekend due to the flooding on the Sauk River. Patty Gaetz says the building does sit higher than the parking lot, so it was the last part of the property to flood, but they did have about two inches of water throughout the building.

WAITE PARK, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO