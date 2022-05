The community to hear from representatives integral to the water infrastructure project. Flint, MI — Following years of extensive work to complete multiple projects ensuring safe drinking water for Flint residents, Mayor Sheldon Neeley is pleased to invite the community to participate in the Flint Water Instructure Community Forum. The virtual event will provide opportunities for residents to hear from and interact with city officials and representatives integral to overhauling Flint’s water infrastructure system, which now includes a backup water source in the event of an emergency. The Flint Water Infrastructure Forum will be held virtually on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Residents are encouraged to log on via the City’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CityofFlintMI.

FLINT, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO