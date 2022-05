While LSU baseball took a significant hit over the weekend, both Ole Miss and Vanderbilt are surging in this week’s projections for the NCAA tournament's 64-team field. The Rebels entered last week in danger of being left out of the postseason altogether, but they beat Southern Miss in Hattiesburg and then swept LSU in Baton Rouge to dramatically improve their chances of receiving an at-large bid.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO