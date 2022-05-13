Why Sony Still Can't Produce Enough PS5 Consoles

If you’re one of many gamers who’ve been hoping to get their hands on a brand-new PS5, there's still no certainty you can get one this year. That’s because while Sony announced it would produce more units than last year, the underlying supply chain issues remain...
It’s finally time to upgrade your home theater setup, as you’ll be able to take advantage of 4K TV deals to purchase the best possible screen within your budget. If you don’t know where to start your search, it’s highly recommended that you begin with Best Buy TV deals. The retailer is offering discounts for various brands, including Samsung TV deals and Sony TV deals, so it’s just a matter of figuring out what you want from your 4K TV and how much you’re comfortable spending.
You'd pay big bucks to fill a big space on your wall with a big TV most days. But because it's meant to last, there's always something you can do to get a better deal on one. In this case, Sony's X950H series of 4K Android TVs appear to be headed out to pasture, but not before Amazon is able to clear them off for hundreds of dollars off.
Last year, Microsoft and Bethesda made a surprising announcement: Its upcoming open-world space-exploration game Starfield would launch on November 22, 2022. While the resulting "11-22-22" release date looked nifty at the time, it wasn't meant to be. On Thursday, Bethesda announced via social media that Starfield would be delayed to...
Standing firm on its decision not to include first-party PS5 games as part of its PS Plus subscription, Sony has gone further saying it would "deteriorate" the quality of its games. While Sony’s chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki didn't call out Microsoft by name, it does seem a little shade was being thrown.
Knowing how to mute a PS5 controller mic is vital with the new integrater controller microphone constantly in your hands at all times. The PS5 controller mic is turned on by default, something you've likely realised by all the chatter coming from other people when you go online. So if...
When it comes to getting a cinematic experience, the best 75-inch TVs can deliver something significantly closer to what you'd see at the cinema when stacked up against smaller models. Having a TV of this size really has its advantages. Not only are details more noticeable thanks to the super-sized...
Samsung has revealed that it has developed the industry’s first Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 4.0 solution which promises to give the next generation of smartphones a major performance boost. In a series of posts on Twitter, Samsung Semiconductor explained that UFS 4.0 is significantly faster than the previous generation...
Considering a TV upgrade? Whether you’re after a wider screen or sharper picture quality, we’ve pulled together some of the best discounts on big-brand tellies this April.If you’re not quite sure which type of set is right for you, keep in mind that bigger doesn’t always mean better. You can find great bargains on 1080p (or Full HD) televisions, but while that resolution will be supported for years to come, 4K displays (or Ultra HD) are now becoming standard. They’re also cheaper than you might think – you can find decent 4K televisions for well under £1,000.OLED and QLED TVs are...
Concept cars are the most amazing, futuristic vehicles we'll never drive. They're often filled with self-driving technology that isn't yet road legal and interior displays that look amazing but are too distracting for drivers. The exterior designs of these concept vehicles are also incredible since the designers have almost all...
Having one of the best external SSDs in your toolkit, this data-dominated world will surely cower before you. With it you can better transport your important files around with you—a necessity for gamers, students and professionals alike. That way you can keep your massive games library to hand without it taking up your entire PC storage. Or if your HDD stops working all of a sudden, having everything backed up on a fast and decent size external SSD can be a life-saver.
The last time Google tried to take on the iPad with a Pixel tablet, it didn’t go so well. In fact, a lackluster response to the Pixel Slate led the tech giant to pull out of the tablet game altogether. But, like The Godfather’s Michael Corleone, Google is returning...
Taking screenshots can be a surprisingly lengthy process, especially if you find yourself needing to edit or alter multiple of them. If you’re looking to capture your screen as you show someone how to do something, for example, then you may not be able to do that easily at all without some help.
Wii Sports is quite possibly one of the console's most popular and straightforward offerings that Nintendo has ever created. It provides relaxing alternatives to normal thrill ride games in the form of relaxing activities like bowling, golf, and more. It became an immediate fan favorite. Between easy gameplay for the whole family, games that include multiple people with only one controller needed to play, and simplified rules to ensure even young ones have a good time, the title was a hit, selling 82 million copies worldwide by 2017. Even with the technically obsolete system, it's still managing to sell copies today. It holds the title of best selling single platform game of all time and best selling Nintendo game of all time. It holds fourth-best in overall games worldwide. Its popularity has reached such proportions that actual contests and events surrounding the game have been created. Game enthusiasts gather to put their sports skills to the ultimate test against their other digital opponents. While Nintendo had previously shown no interest in rebooting the title, the fans' pleas were heard and are now being answered in the form of WII Sports Switch!
We love a party as much as everybody else, and being able to provide the soundtrack to that party is essential for a good time. One of the coolest brands out there that can help you become the perfect DJ for your party is Soundboks, a speaker manufacturer that will deliver on its promise for an awesome time.
Apple originally announced its Self Service Repair program in 2021, and the initiative was officially launched in April 2022. This program aims to make it possible for users to repair problems like cracked iPhone displays or faulty batteries themselves. Apple’s product repair manuals are an important component of this program.
Android Auto has come a long way since it was first introduced in 2014. It has gone through multiple design iterations and is now found globally on over 150 million cars. To keep up with the times, the infotainment systems of modern vehicles have also grown in size, with some sporting an ultrawide screen while others feature a portrait-style display.
Google's Pixel 6a succeeds the 5a 5G introduced in 2021. Like its predecessor, the device is budget-friendly, but despite that, you still get pretty good specs for its price. Here are the best features offered by the Pixel 6a to help you make an informed choice if you're considering it as your next phone.
The MagSafe Battery Pack is Apple’s solution for charging your iPhone on the go. The battery pack wirelessly attaches to the back of your iPhone using MagSafe and charges your phone. Apple occasionally releases firmware updates for the MagSafe Battery Pack to improves the iPhone charging speed or other...
It’s no secret that the Nintendo Switch has been a huge success. Released four years ago, the Nintendo Switch continues to be a leading console despite the fact that it’s had to compete with the newer and flashier PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. A testament to the...
