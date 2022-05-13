ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

City of Sioux Falls Launches Storm Recovery Website

By Jeff Harkness
B102.7
B102.7
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The City of Sioux Falls has created an online resource for residents impacted by Thursday's (May 12) devastating storms. SiouxFalls.org/Storm has information on debris cleanup, power outages, and tips for dealing with the aftermath of the storms, which saw the city deal with widespread destruction in the wake of wind gusts...

b1027.com

Comments / 0

Related
kscj.com

FIVE TORNADOES STRUCK SOUTH DAKOTA LAST THURSDAY

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CONFIRMS FIVE TORNADOES TOUCHED DOWN IN SOUTH DAKOTA DURING LAST THURSDAY’S SEVERE WEATHER. THEY WERE IN CASTLEWOOD, WEBSTER, LAKE KAMPESKA, LAKE ALICE AND GARY. THE WEATHER SERVICE SAYS THE TWISTERS RANGED IN STRENGTH FROM EF-ZERO TO EF-TWO. ONE OF THE CITIES HARDEST HIT BY LAST...
ENVIRONMENT
KELOLAND TV

I-90 semi fire; construction at State Fairgrounds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, May 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. First responders in Western South Dakota are reminding drivers to slow down and move over after a fire on I-90 over the weekend. The Interior Volunteer Fire Department says it happened on Saturday. Crews arriving on scene found a semi trailer on fire.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Residents remain without power days after storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of South Dakota residents are still without power after May 12th’s severe weather. As of 5:40 p.m. Saturday, the South Dakota Rural Electric Association’s website lists more than thirty-six hundred “member-consumer-owners” that don’t have power. The map shows...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Lake Herman State Park closed due to widespread damage

Three deer crossed the road at Lake Herman State Park on Saturday and District Park Manager John Bame noted another blessing. The deer were enjoying the new foliage to which they had access due to all the downed trees. With extensive damage to the park as a result of Thursday’s...
LAKE COUNTY, SD
more955.com

Governor Kristi Noem – South Dakota strong

Nature has a way of humbling us, of stepping into our lives with previously unthought power and reminding us what truly matters. That’s how I felt these past two days while surveying storm damage across much of South Dakota. But the power of the storm was not the only...
ENVIRONMENT
B102.7

Numerous Road, Lane Closures in Sioux Falls

Road construction season in the City of Sioux Falls is kicking into high gear this week. The first project is in response to last week's devastating storm that hit Sioux Falls. The area from West 33rd Street from West Avenue to Summit Avenue and South Grange Avenue from 33rd Street...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Powerful Haboob Storm Knocks Out Power To Thousands

Thousands of eastern South Dakota electric cooperative customers were without power after Thursday's powerful storm. Dozens of power outages shut down service as crews were dispatched through the night. According to East River Electric, the far southern part of the Cooperative’s transmission system to the northeastern part of the system...
MADISON, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather And Climate#S Storm#Power Lines#Thunderstorms#Siouxfalls Org Storm#Xcel Energy
B102.7

Cars And Coffee Sioux Falls – 5/14/22

Car show season in the Sioux Falls area is in full swing now and one of my favorite shows is Cars and Coffee. Actually, I wouldn't call it a show but more of an informal gathering of car people of all types. What makes a Cars and Coffee event unique...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
q957.com

It was a De-re-cho not a Tor-na-do

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) – Yesterday’s storm felt, looked and smelled like a tornado. Yet, not a single tornado siren was sounded here in Sioux Falls. If you’re wondering why, it’s because the weather event has been classified as a derecho (deh-REY-cho) by the National Weather Service. According to them, a derecho is a widespread, long-lived wind storm that is associated with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms. Although a derecho can produce destruction similar to the strength of tornadoes, the damage typically is directed in one direction along a relatively straight swath. As a result, the term “straight-line wind damage” sometimes is used to describe derecho damage. By definition, if the wind damage swath extends more than 240 miles (about 400 kilometers) and includes wind gusts of at least 58 mph (93 km/h) or greater along most of its length, then the event may be classified as a derecho.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KELOLAND TV

Future unknown for South Dakota farmers after devastating storm

SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not only cities where people are picking up the pieces. Thursday’s storms damaged farm after farm across several counties. Toppled grain bins, mangled equipment, blown down barns and sheds…these are all common sights as you drive through the countryside around Salem.
SALEM, SD
B102.7

Drone Video of Castlewood South Dakota Tornado Damage

Thursday's tornadic storm resulted in devastation throughout eastern South Dakota including the town of Castlewood. The storm hit the city around 6:00 PM. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was in Castlewood, SD on Thursday night instructing residents to take a volunteer firefighter with them when they go back into their homes for safety reasons.
CASTLEWOOD, SD
B102.7

New Home In Hartford Completely Destroyed By Storm

As you look around the Sioux Empire over the last 24 hours, you have seen the many examples of how dangerous Thursday's storm was for the area. Many buildings, trees, homes, structures and more were damaged throughout the area and left a varying degree of issues for many residents. In...
HARTFORD, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Officials confirm 2 deaths in South Dakota due to Thursday’s storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a widespread windstorm that swept across South Dakota Thursday caused two deaths. The two deaths both took place in southeast South Dakota, officials announced in a press conference Friday morning. Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead identified one victim as 61-year-old Wendy...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Ducks Nest on Sioux Falls Restaurant Patio

The talk of the day wasn't the war in Ukraine or Roe vs. Wade. It was something that gave joy to all. On that patio of Granite City in Sioux Falls on Monday afternoon, the outdoor lunch crowd was treated to two nesting ducks that took up residency in the large planters on the patio.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

B102.7

Sioux Falls, SD
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy