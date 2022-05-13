Full weekend expected in Pittsburgh with Women’s March, sporting events, celebrations

PITTSBURGH — Downtown Pittsburgh is alive again on a weekend jam-packed with celebrations, sporting events and a demonstration.

All are expected to drive big crowds to the area.

“It’s wonderful to be back outside in downtown,” said Rhonda Jones of Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are putting it all on the line for a crucial playoff matchup tonight.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are at home on the Northshore on Friday as well as Saturday evening.

It all coincides with the Women’s March Pittsburgh rally on Saturday at noon at the City County Building.

It’s in response to the Supreme Court’s pending ruling on Roe v. Wade.

“My body, my choice and we will say hands off our body,” said Tracy Baton, director of the Pittsburgh Women’s March.

Organizers are expecting a much larger turnout than the last event with upwards of three thousand people as well as counter protesters.

They will start at the City County Building and eventually march to Market Square for additional speeches and demonstrations.

“We are as concerned as we always are. We maintain our concerns about safety. We connect with both Pittsburgh Police and our own people to help keep people safe,” said Baton.

Pittsburgh Public Safety is staffing the area with officers from each zone as well as cycle units and the Special Deployment Division.

“We will keep everybody safe. That’s our main goal. Make sure everybody can express their constitutionals right. People can enjoy their sports,” said Lee Schmidt, Pittsburgh public safety director.

Schmidt says they expect a peaceful event but have a strategic plan in place.

“Be understanding with each other. Be patient and we can all get along and all be in the same space,” said Schmidt.

Public Safety officials are encouraging folks to plan ahead for Saturday.

The march and rally will last several hours in downtown with possible roving street closures from Grant to Market Square entering the early afternoon hours.

Fred Ward: What you need to know (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group