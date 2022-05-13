ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Full weekend expected in Pittsburgh with Women’s March, sporting events, celebrations

By Mike Holden, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LC8Ak_0fdRHiD700

PITTSBURGH — Downtown Pittsburgh is alive again on a weekend jam-packed with celebrations, sporting events and a demonstration.

All are expected to drive big crowds to the area.

“It’s wonderful to be back outside in downtown,” said Rhonda Jones of Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are putting it all on the line for a crucial playoff matchup tonight.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are at home on the Northshore on Friday as well as Saturday evening.

It all coincides with the Women’s March Pittsburgh rally on Saturday at noon at the City County Building.

It’s in response to the Supreme Court’s pending ruling on Roe v. Wade.

“My body, my choice and we will say hands off our body,” said Tracy Baton, director of the Pittsburgh Women’s March.

Organizers are expecting a much larger turnout than the last event with upwards of three thousand people as well as counter protesters.

They will start at the City County Building and eventually march to Market Square for additional speeches and demonstrations.

“We are as concerned as we always are. We maintain our concerns about safety. We connect with both Pittsburgh Police and our own people to help keep people safe,” said Baton.

Pittsburgh Public Safety is staffing the area with officers from each zone as well as cycle units and the Special Deployment Division.

“We will keep everybody safe. That’s our main goal. Make sure everybody can express their constitutionals right. People can enjoy their sports,” said Lee Schmidt, Pittsburgh public safety director.

Schmidt says they expect a peaceful event but have a strategic plan in place.

“Be understanding with each other. Be patient and we can all get along and all be in the same space,” said Schmidt.

Public Safety officials are encouraging folks to plan ahead for Saturday.

The march and rally will last several hours in downtown with possible roving street closures from Grant to Market Square entering the early afternoon hours.

Fred Ward: What you need to know (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Mad Hatter
3d ago

I wonder why the same party wasn’t standing up for pregnant women not wanting to get the vaccine for the growing fetuses🤷🏾‍♂️🤔. Oh I’m sorry you think your government won’t lie to you….

Reply
3
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Greyhound passengers stranded in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Greyhound Bus passengers were stuck waiting to catch their bus out of Pittsburgh. Some riders had been stuck inside the terminal for hours, or in some cases, even days.Greyhound told KDKA that the issue arose from a network delay due to cancellations out of New York City.In return, that has impacted Pittsburgh and the departing passengers.One woman, who had been traveling since Thursday, said she spent hours in several different cities while trying to get to her destination.She's not the only one sharing these issues."It comes over the speakers that 'all buses are delayed until further notice...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Here are the most selective colleges in the Pittsburgh region

PITTSBURGH — As students across the nation mull over their college choices before decisions are due, online forums and kitchen tables are buzzing over record low acceptance rates at the nation’s most selective schools. In turn, popular schools are seeing increased revenue from the record number of applications they received this spring.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Murrysville man designs 'Monopoly'-themed road rally course

They won’t see Park Place or Boardwalk, but drivers in a May 21 Monopoly-themed road rally through Westmoreland County may pass over some old Pennsylvania Railroad tracks. “The course will head out on a winding route to the Bells Mills covered bridge in (Sewickley and South Huntingdon),” said Bruce Gezon of Murrysville.
MURRYSVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
paydayreport.com

Summer Lee’s Organizing Model Has Upended Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH – Pennsylvania state Rep. Summer Lee was cruising to victory in a high-profile Pittsburgh-area congressional primary to be held next Tuesday, in the open-seat 12th District replacing longtime Rep. Mike Doyle. That was before big-money groups like AIPAC spent over $2 million against her, with dubious ads painting the progressive candidate as a Trump supporter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

South Hills Stars ready to shine at Bethel Park parade

The Stars will be on parade. During Bethel Park’s annual Memorial Day extravaganza, keep an eye out for a group of folks who are making their large-scale public debut after a couple of months of practice. Emily Columbus serves as instructor for the South Hills Stars Color Guard, a...
CBS Pittsburgh

City of Pittsburgh to host pop-up movie events throughout the summer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The City of Pittsburgh Office of Special Events will be showing several films throughout the summer months with "Dollar Bank Cinema in the Park."Free movies will be shown at special pop-up events during the month of June at a variety of parks located throughout Pittsburgh.During July and August, films will be screened at Highland Park, Riverview Park, Flagstaff Hill at Schenley Park, Schenley Plaza, Brookline Memorial Park, Arsenal Park in Lawrenceville, Grandview Park in Mt. Washington, McBride Park in Lincoln Place, and the West End-Elliott Overlook Park.The 2022 schedule will include films such as "Encanto," "Spider-Man: No Way Home," "American Underdog," "No Time to Die," "Singin' in the Rain," as well as other modern and classic movies.The full schedule can be found on the City of Pittsburgh's website.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

White replacement theory a reoccurring trend in mass shootings

PITTSBURGH — Three mass shootings claimed 13 lives and injured several others over the weekend. Ten people were killed in Buffalo, New York in what police are calling a racially-motivated attack at a grocery store. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 took a closer look at the shooter’s following of replacement...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Schmidt
Person
Rhonda Jones
Person
Fred Ward
WTRF- 7News

Summer events in Washington County, PA

WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA (WTRF)– If you are looking for something fun to do this summer, you don’t have to go too far.   ***Event list*** Washington County Pennsylvania has a long list of upcoming events from sports, music, history and more. They have something for the whole family.   Presidents of the Washington County Chamber […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Eric Clapton performing in Pittsburgh this fall

PITTSBURGH — Rock legend Eric Clapton will be making a stop in Pittsburgh this fall as part of a series of seven September tour dates. Clapton will feature Jimmie Vaughan as a special guest. The show will be at PPG Paints Arena on Friday, Sept. 16. This is the...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pleny of sunshine with temps reaching 70 Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — You might want a light jacket to start the day Tuesday. It will be a spectacular day Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and a pretty decent northwest wind. Highs will reach 70 degrees by late afternoon. Enjoy a break between systems Tuesday and spend some time outdoors.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Pittsburgh is located on the Allegheny Plateau in western Pennsylvania, near the confluence of the Allegheny and Monongahela Rivers, which forms the Ohio River. Pittsburgh, once a gritty industrial city, is no longer the soot-encrusted coal and steel town of the past. Pittsburgh's coffee culture, like the city itself, is undergoing a resurgence. Specialty shops providing carefully picked, handcrafted brews are springing up all over town.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Police#Downtown Pittsburgh#The Pittsburgh Penguins#The Pittsburgh Pirates#The Supreme Court#Baton#Pittsburgh Public Safety
New Pittsburgh Courier

Fred Logan: The crisis of Black Power, morality, illegal drugs and narcoviolence, Part II

The crisis of drugs and violence is a moral crisis. But Black people have never had the collective power to implement their moral indignation as public policy in the Black community. At the very least, they would have dispersed the rampant outdoor drug markets in their neighborhoods. These open markets with their turf wars, drive-by shootings, street drug robberies, and other outdoor crimes account for much of the disparity between drug related violence in Black and White communities. Thus far, the Pittsburgh police have, despite ever increasing supply-demand pressure, been able to contain much of the city’s white retail drug trade indoors.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: May 13-15

We’ve made it to the weekend. Here are some ways to spend it. The eighth annual Pittonkatonk Mayday Brass BBQ & Potluck music festival is from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday at the Vietnam Veteran’s Pavilion in Schenley Park. It’s a full day of music from local, national, and international performers from Mexico, Colombia, Ethiopia, and beyond. It began as a branch of the “Honk festivals” welcoming mobile marching bands from across the country.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Tribune-Review

Wings Over Pittsburgh expands to East Liberty with new chicken joint

The Wings Over Pittsburgh fried chicken joint that has been slinging chicken fingers on the South Side since 2013 is expanding and adding another location in East Liberty. Wings Over Pittsburgh - East Liberty will take up a spot on Baum Boulevard and is opening on May 16. The restaurant offers a menu of wings and chicken tenders, as well as ribs, sandwiches, wraps and combo packs for dine-in and take-out customers. The first Pittsburgh location is on East Carson Street in South Side.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Eric Clapton schedules Pittsburgh show for same night as Elton John

Guitar legend Eric Clapton will play PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Sept. 16, as part of a five-city, seven-date tour. Guitarist Jimmy Vaughn will join Clapton for the tour, which will feature a band including notable musicians Doyle Bramhall II, Paul Carrack, Nathan East, Sonny Emory and Chris Stainton, with Sharon White and Katie Kissoon on backing vocals.
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
84K+
Followers
107K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy