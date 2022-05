TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents looking for a good bargain and a chance to help out a worthy cause can do both at the upcoming CASA rummage sale. This year’s event will be the 4th annual edition, it’s part of a partnership with the Farmer’s Market. Officials encourage everyone to clean out their closets, basements and garages and to bring items to donate to be sold.

