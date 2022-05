El Paso Locomotive FC has signed Midfielder Liam Rose for the remainder of the 2022 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval and the receipt of his P-1 Visa and ITC. Per club policy, details of the signing have not been disclosed. Rose, 25, joins El Paso Locomotive FC with a familiarity of Coach Hutchinson. After coming […]

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO