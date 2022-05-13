Famous Actors You Didn't Know Were From Texas

Photo: Getty Images

Some states are known for shoveling out tons of celebrities , from actors to athletes and everything in between. You may not realize how many celebrities are from right here in your own state.

Stacker compiled a list of famous actors from the state.

Here are some famous actors from the Lone Star State:

Jesse Plemons

Plemons is known for his roles in "The Irishman" and "Game Night." He is from Dallas.

Jamie Foxx

Foxx is known for his roles in "Collateral," "Ray," and "The Amazing Spiderman." He is from Terrell.

Matthew McConaughey

McConaughey is known for his roles in "Magic Mike," "Dazed and Confused," and "Dallas Buyers Club." He is from Uvalde.

Owen Wilson

Wilson is known for his roles in "Wedding Crashers," "Wonder," and "Marley & Me." He is from Dallas.

Woody Harrelson

Harrelson is known for his roles in "The Hunger Games" series, "Zombieland," and "Natural Born Killers." He is from Midland.

Bill Paxton

Paxton is known for his roles in "Titanic," "Apollo 13," and "Twister." He is from Fort Worth.

