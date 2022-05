Amid its product announcements at Google I/O 2022, the company teased an upcoming Android tablet that'll launch as part of the Pixel family. The move is an exciting one, though it's fair to say that consumers remain skeptical over whether Google can offer a truly innovative tablet experience. It's no secret that Android tablets have long been neglected and fallen far behind the iPad, and it's hard to imagine Google will take on Apple's competing slate in any sort of substantial way. That said, there is a good reason to be optimistic about the upcoming device: the move shows that Google still cares about tablets on some level.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO