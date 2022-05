(The Center Square) – Marijuana legalization is the focus of a pair of identical bills that will be heard in the Rhode Island General Assembly this week. On Wednesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on Senate Bill 2430, sponsored by Sen. Joshua Miller, D-Cranston, at 3:30 p.m., while the House Finance Committee will host a vote on House Bill 7593, sponsored by Rep. Scott A. Slater, D-Providence, at 5 p.m.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 9 HOURS AGO