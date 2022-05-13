ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Matt Rhule Responds to Panthers, Sean Payton Speculation

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ssX0O_0fdRC5kG00

The Panthers head coach isn't worried about his job security.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Earlier this week, a report came out that said Panthers owner David Tepper is interested in potentially hiring former Saints head coach Sean Payton next season, after Payton tests his interest at doing television.

However, Matt Rhule doesn’t seem to be worried. On Friday, the Panthers coach said Tepper gave him a heads up that the report would be out there and that it wasn’t true.

Payton retired as the New Orleans head coach after 15 years with the organization. Instead of coaching, he will be a studio analyst for Fox Sports this fall. However, he hasn’t ruled out potentially returning to coaching at some point in the future.

Rhule is entering his third season with Carolina, but has yet to make the playoffs or even finish with a winning record. In his first two years, Rhule compiled a 10–23 record, and Carolina finished the 2021 season by losing 12 of their final 14 games.

Still, Tepper says he is committed to Rhule and general manager Scott Fitterer ahead of the upcoming season.

“I do believe Coach Rhule and Scott are doing a great job creating that foundation,” Tepper said. “I think we have made improvements in the coaching staff. I think we have done a good job during free agency to fill holes. I'm fairly optimistic about the new season.”

More NFL Coverage:

For more Carolina Panthers coverage, go to All Panthers .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Message For Gronk: NFL World Reacts

Tom Brady wished Rob Gronkowski a happy birthday this weekend, doing a little bit of recruiting in the process. The legendary NFL quarterback took to social media to wish his longtime tight end a happy birthday. In the process, Brady asked Gronk if he is bored... "Getting bored yet?" Brady...
NFL
The Spun

3 NFL Teams Drew Brees Could Play For This Season

Is Drew Brees seriously considering a return to the National Football League?. The retired NFL quarterback admitted on social media on Sunday night that he's considering a wide range of options heading into the summer. "Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work...
NFL
The Spun

Pacman Jones: Antonio Brown Was "Right" About Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this month, Antonio Brown made headlines when he called out Colin Kaepernick by questioning his charitable contributions to the community. The former All-Pro wide receiver said Kaepernick hasn't been out helping the community since he reached a settlement with the NFL in 2019. According to TMZ Sports, former All-Pro...
NFL
NESN

Former Saints Quarterback Drew Brees Reportedly Out As NFL Analyst At NBC

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees reportedly will look for something else to do in retirement. According to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, Brees, who joined NBC last season as a studio and game analyst following his retirement from the NFL, won’t return to the broadcast booth for a second go-around. Marchand noted the decision for Brees not to return was mutual between Brees and NBC.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Honest Admission On His Relationship

Former NFL star turned college football head coach Deion Sanders has been dating the same woman for a long time. Sanders, the head coach at Jackson State, is dating business woman Tracey Edmonds. Deion and Tracey have a lot of things going on in their respective lives, but they manage...
NFL
The Spun

Look: A-Rod, New Girlfriend Went Viral At Game 7

The Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns so badly in Game 7 on Sunday night that Alex Rodriguez fell asleep sitting courtside. Well, probably not, but fans still had fun with the image of A-Rod and his girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, on social media on Sunday evening. Rodriguez and Padgett, who...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

The Browns Signed A New Quarterback On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns' quarterback room is now a little more crowded following their rookie minicamp. Cleveland has signed Alcorn State quarterback Felix Harper, the team announced Sunday afternoon. Harper tried out at minicamp over the weekend. A 5-foot-10, 180-pound lefthander, Harper passed for 2,489 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2021....
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Tepper
Yardbarker

Packers Still Predicted to Sign Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Before 2022 Season

Jarvis Landry was thought to be a target of the Green Bay Packers in free agency. After trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Packers found themselves in need of a true wide receiver one. However, Landry has signed a one-year $6 million contract with the New Orleans Saints. Despite missing out on Landry, the Packers are still predicted by many to add a former Pro Bowl wide receiver at some point this offseason.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Tom Brady Has 1 Question For Rob Gronkowski: Fans React

Tom Brady is tired of waiting on Rob Gronkowski. He won't even let Gronk celebrate his 33rd question without asking him an important question: is he playing this upcoming season?. Brady tagged the veteran tight end in his latest Instagram story. He did wish him a happy birthday, but got...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Nfl#Fox Sports#American Football
The Spun

Look: Drew Brees' Reaction To Saints Signings Going Viral

Drew Brees is either seriously considering an NFL comeback or having fun teasing New Orleans Saints fans. Either way, we're enjoying it. Sunday night, Brees responded to a report from the New York Post, which claimed that the former quarterback was not returning to work at NBC. "Despite speculation from...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Michele Tafoya Trending For Wrong Reasons: NFL World Reacts

Longtime sideline reporter Michele Tafoya was trending for the wrong reasons on Saturday night. Tafoya, who left NBC and Sunday Night Football following the Super Bowl, is now working in the political world. She certainly got everyone charged up on social media on Saturday night. The ex-NFL reporter appears to...
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Packers Quarterback Trying Out for Vikings

Brett Hundley was a former fifth round draft pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2015. Hundley started nine games for the Packers in 2017 when Aaron Rodgers was sidelined with a shoulder injury. Green Bay was 3-6 with Brett Hundley as a starter. He threw nine touchdown passes and 12 interceptions during that season.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Jameis Winston Reacts To Saints Latest Signing

The New Orleans Saints added some firepower to their offense on Friday, signing five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Saints have signed Landry to a one-year deal that's worth up to $6 million. He'll have a chance to rebuild his value before heading back into free agency in 2023.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
Larry Brown Sports

Drew Brees makes surprising move with his TV career

Drew Brees began working for NBC after he retired from the NFL, but the former New Orleans Saints star is already moving on to different things. Brees will not return to NBC as an analyst next season, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Brees believed he would eventually become a game analyst when he took the job, but Cris Collinsworth is not going anywhere. Collinsworth will call games alongside Mike Tirico in 2022 now that Al Michaels has left for Amazon.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Panthers Are Reportedly Interested In Veteran Quarterback

The Carolina Panthers are already running four deep in the quarterback room heading into training camp. But it looks like they're interested in bringing one more into the fold. According to NFL insider Bobby Thompson, the Panthers "still have interest" in signing a veteran quarterback. The Panthers started the offseason...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

68K+
Followers
33K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy