76ers’ Green Suffered Torn ACL on Thursday, Team Confirms

76ers guard Danny Green tore the ACL and LCL in his left knee in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Heat, the team confirmed Friday. The Athletic’ s Shams Charania first reported the news

Green left Thursday’s game with a left knee injury , according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The three-time NBA champion was injured in the first quarter of the game after Philadelphia center Joel Embiid fell on Green’s knee as he drove to the basket.

Green went down in pain and was carried off the floor to the locker room. The 34-year-old came off the bench for the 76ers this season, averaging 5.9 points and 2.5 rebounds in 62 games.

In the playoffs leading up to Game 6, Green averaged 9.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in all 11 of Philadelphia’s postseason games.

