WATCH: Video Of Graduating Seniors & Kindergarteners Will Melt Your Heart

By Sarah Tate
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Graduating high school is a rite of passage that many students look forward to for years. On Thursday (May 12), a group of high school seniors at Davidson Academy in Nashville took a moment ahead of their big day to walk with younger students graduating from kindergarten as part of a sweet tradition.

Seniors at Davidson Academy escorted their younger counterparts to class as part of the Bear Blessing parade. Dressed in the graduation garb, the day gave each student a look into what they'll experience on their actual graduation next week.

"Our seniors ('22) and kindergarten ('34) graduates made the Bear Blessing parade route through the Lower School hallways this morning," the school said in a post on its Facebook page, sharing an adorable video of the senior students holding hands with the youngsters as they walked through the halls wearing their caps and gowns.

Check out the video below, shared by Davidson Academy.

Our seniors (‘22) and kindergarten (‘34) graduates made the Bear Blessing parade route through the Lower School hallways this morning. #theDAway #bearblessing

Posted by Davidson Academy on Thursday, May 12, 2022

Another school in Middle Tennessee was also preparing for graduation, announcing that it has chosen 12 students to serve as valedictorian . With a graduating class of just 49 students, the valedictorians at Providence Christian Academy in Murfreesboro make up nearly 25% of the class, per News Channel 5 . While the school has had multiple valedictorians in the past, this is the first time the group has been more than 20% of the class.

